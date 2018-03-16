Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

Updated at 12.01

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN paired with Manchester City in an all-English Champions League quarter-final at the draw today in Nyon, Switzerland.

Another eye-catching tie sees a repeat of last yearâ€™s final, with Juventus taking on Real Madrid.

The two other sides many are tipping to win the competition, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, have been kept apart.

The German side face Man Unitedâ€™s conquerors, Sevilla, while Barca are up against Serie A team Roma.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on 3 and 4 April, with the return fixtures set for 10 and 11 April.

The dates have now been confirmed, as per the official Uefa website

First legs

3 April: Sevilla v Bayern, Juventus v Real Madrid

4 April: Barcelona v Roma, Liverpool v Man. City

Second legs

10 April: Roma v Barcelona, Man. City v Liverpool

11 April: Bayern v Sevilla, Real Madrid v Juventus