Dublin: 8 °C Friday 16 March, 2018
Liverpool and Man City drawn together in Champions League quarter-finals

The first leg of the tie will be at Anfield.

By Paul Fennessy Friday 16 Mar 2018, 11:15 AM
52 minutes ago 16,946 Views 30 Comments
http://the42.ie/3907494
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Hector Vivas
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
The Champions League trophy (file pic).
Image: Hector Vivas

Updated at 12.01

LIVERPOOL HAVE BEEN paired with Manchester City in an all-English Champions League quarter-final at the draw today in Nyon, Switzerland.

Another eye-catching tie sees a repeat of last yearâ€™s final, with Juventus taking on Real Madrid.

The two other sides many are tipping to win the competition, Barcelona and Bayern Munich, have been kept apart.

The German side face Man Unitedâ€™s conquerors, Sevilla, while Barca are up against Serie A team Roma.

The quarter-final first legs will be played on 3 and 4 April, with the return fixtures set for 10 and 11 April.

The dates have now been confirmed, as per the official Uefa website

First legs
3 April: Sevilla v Bayern, Juventus v Real Madrid
4 April: Barcelona v Roma, Liverpool v Man. City

Second legs
10 April: Roma v Barcelona, Man. City v Liverpool
11 April: Bayern v Sevilla, Real Madrid v Juventus

â€˜You want to accuse English players to be divers?â€™>

Griezmann produces peach of a lob and Torres bags two as rampant Atleti march into Europa League last eight>

About the author:

About the author
Paul Fennessy
@paulfennessy21
paul@the42.ie

Read next:

