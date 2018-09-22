Two Ireland strikers among the goals in the Championship as O'Shea sees red

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Darren Randolph kept his seventh clean sheet in nine games today but his Middlesbrough side were unable to fully capitalise on Leeds United’s slip-up.

Boro played out a scoreless draw at home to Swansea City, which means that Leeds remain at the top of the Championship table on goal difference despite suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City.

Wes Hoolahan was introduced as a 78th-minute substitute for West Bromwich Albion, who moved up to third place courtesy of a 2-0 win over Millwall.

Two Republic of Ireland attackers were among the goals at Bramall Lane, where fourth-placed Sheffield United won a five-goal thriller against Preston North End, who are now rooted to the foot of the table.

The Blades were 2-0 up late in the game when Preston struck twice in the space of three minutes, their first goal coming from Callum Robinson, who made his Ireland debut in the defeat to Wales earlier this month.

However, two of Robinson’s compatriots combined to win it for Sheffield United in the 87th minute, when Enda Stevens teed up David McGoldrick to score his second goal for the club since his summer switch from Ipswich Town.

Captained by Richard Keogh, Frank Lampard’s Derby County moved into the play-off spots by recording a 3-1 win at home to Brentford.

John O’Shea made his league debut for Reading in their 3-0 victory against Hull City, but the veteran defender was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for a last-man challenge on Chris Martin.

Marc Wilson was also dismissed for a similar offence for Bolton Wanderers in the first half of their goalless draw at Ipswich Town.

Championship results

Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday

Derby County 3-1 Brentford

Ipswich Town 0-0 Bolton Wanderers

Leeds United 1-2 Birmingham City

Middlesbrough 0-0 Swansea City

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Rotherham United

Reading 3-0 Hull City

Sheffield United 3-2 Preston North End

Stoke City 2-3 Blackburn Rovers

West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Millwall

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!