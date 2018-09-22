This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Two Ireland strikers among the goals in the Championship as O'Shea sees red

Here’s how the sizeable Irish contingent fared this afternoon in the second tier of English football.

By Paul Dollery Saturday 22 Sep 2018, 5:58 PM
1 hour ago 2,405 Views 1 Comment
David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson both scored today.
Image: PA Images
David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson both scored today.
David McGoldrick and Callum Robinson both scored today.
Image: PA Images

REPUBLIC OF IRELAND goalkeeper Darren Randolph kept his seventh clean sheet in nine games today but his Middlesbrough side were unable to fully capitalise on Leeds United’s slip-up.

Boro played out a scoreless draw at home to Swansea City, which means that Leeds remain at the top of the Championship table on goal difference despite suffering a 2-1 home defeat to Birmingham City.

Wes Hoolahan was introduced as a 78th-minute substitute for West Bromwich Albion, who moved up to third place courtesy of a 2-0 win over Millwall.

Two Republic of Ireland attackers were among the goals at Bramall Lane, where fourth-placed Sheffield United won a five-goal thriller against Preston North End, who are now rooted to the foot of the table.

The Blades were 2-0 up late in the game when Preston struck twice in the space of three minutes, their first goal coming from Callum Robinson, who made his Ireland debut in the defeat to Wales earlier this month.

However, two of Robinson’s compatriots combined to win it for Sheffield United in the 87th minute, when Enda Stevens teed up David McGoldrick to score his second goal for the club since his summer switch from Ipswich Town.

Captained by Richard Keogh, Frank Lampard’s Derby County moved into the play-off spots by recording a 3-1 win at home to Brentford.

John O’Shea made his league debut for Reading in their 3-0 victory against Hull City, but the veteran defender was shown a straight red card in the closing stages for a last-man challenge on Chris Martin.

Marc Wilson was also dismissed for a similar offence for Bolton Wanderers in the first half of their goalless draw at Ipswich Town.

Championship results

Aston Villa 1-2 Sheffield Wednesday
Derby County 3-1 Brentford
Ipswich Town 0-0 Bolton Wanderers
Leeds United 1-2 Birmingham City
Middlesbrough 0-0 Swansea City
Nottingham Forest 1-0 Rotherham United
Reading 3-0 Hull City
Sheffield United 3-2 Preston North End
Stoke City 2-3 Blackburn Rovers
West Bromwich Albion 2-0 Millwall

