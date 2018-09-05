Channel 4 wins rights for Ireland's November internationals from Sky Sports

CHANNEL 4 HAS continued its expansion into the rugby rights market after striking a deal with the IRFU to show live coverage of Ireland’s November internationals for the next four years.

Channel 4 will have coverage of Ireland's three home games this Autumn. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The British public-service broadcaster won the UK territory rights for the games from Sky Sports, while RTÉ last year announced a renewal of its free-to-air rights deal with the union.

Joe Schmidt’s side face Argentina, USA and New Zealand at the Aviva Stadium in November, after going head-to-head with Conor O’Shea’s Italy in Chicago on 3 November.

As part of the deal which runs until Autumn 2021, Channel 4 will carry live coverage of Ireland’s three home games alongside RTÉ, with the broadcaster for the game in Soldier Field yet to be announced.

Today’s announcement represents another significant move from Channel 4 into the market, having agreed a deal with the EPCR to show nine live Champions Cup games free-to-air this season.

“The IRFU are delighted to welcome Channel 4 who have a fantastic track-record of sports broadcasting,” Padraig Power, IRFU director of commercial and marketing, said.

“They join us at an exciting time and we have no doubt that our partnership with them will cover some outstanding rugby moments.”

