Chilean side misses out on promotion after refusing to show up for penalty shoot-out

A PLAY-OFF TO settle promotion to Chile’s second tier ended in farce after one of the clubs involved refused to take part in a replayed penalty shoot-out.

Deportes Vallenar opted not to show up for Wednesday’s shoot-out against Deportes Melipilla, with the latter granted promotion as a result.

Vallenar had won 5-4 on penalties last week after the two legs of the Segunda Division play-off failed to produce a winner.

During the shoot-out at the end of the second leg, however, match referee Eduardo Gamboa incorrectly allowed an illegal Vallenar penalty to be retaken: During his initial penalty, Juan Silva had stopped his run-up and feinted before striking the ball into the bottom-right corner.

This should have been disallowed and counted as a ‘miss’ for Vallenar, but referee Gamboa mistakenly ordered Silva to take his penalty again. Silva scored.

As a result of the official’s error, the Chilean National Association of Professional Football (ANFP) ordered a replay of the spot-kicks this week.

Vallenar were angered by the ANFP ruling and refused to take part, with Melipilla instead declared winners of the tie.

Following the decision, Vallenar announced their intention to stage a protest at La Serena’s Plaza de Armas later on Wednesday.

