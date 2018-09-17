This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 20 °C Monday 17 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Mullingar's JJ McDonagh lands fight with Chris Eubank Jr in Saudi Arabia

The BUI Irish champion will square off with the divisive Briton in the co-main event to the World Boxing Super Series final.

By Gavan Casey Monday 17 Sep 2018, 2:38 PM
16 minutes ago 418 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4234271
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

IRISH SUPER-MIDDLEWEIGHT CHAMPION JJ McDonagh will square off with Chris Eubank Jr in the 10-round co-main event to the World Boxing Super Series (WBSS) final in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 28 September.

The Mullingar man’s career-biggest fight in a fortnight’s time will be broadcast live on ITV Box Office as chief support to the eagerly anticipated WBSS super-middleweight decider between Britons George Groves and Callum Smith.

JJ McDonagh lands a punch on Ger Healy that ends the fight JJ McDonagh knocks out Ger Healy in the first round of their Last Man Standing quarter-final at the National Stadium Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

McDonagh [16-4, 8KOs] will be aiming to spring a monumental upset which would conceivably put him in line to face the winner of Groves-Smith for the WBA world title at 168 pounds.

The Assassin Boxing-managed southpaw, whose brother Paddy is the Irish champion a division above, is said to have more than held his own when he sparred Eubank Jr last year.

Eubank Jr [26-2, 20KOs] lost a 12-round unanimous decision to the aforementioned Groves in their WBSS semi-final back in February, and hasn’t fought since.

“I’m surprised he didn’t retire after he embarrassed himself against Groves,” McDonagh said.

Eubank is a fit man but he does not know how to fight hard. I’m a fighting man from a fighting family of generations of fighters. I am going to knock him out!

The 32-year-old McDonagh has been stopped just once, versus Belfast’s Tommy Tolan in his third pro fight over eight years ago. Two of his four defeats have arrived in three-rounders during single-elimination tournaments Prizefighter and Last Man Standing.

His most recent outing was a semi-final points loss to eventual champion Roy Sheahan at the launch of the latter competition last March, but this followed a stunning first-round knockout of Ger Healy in his quarter-final less than an hour beforehand.

Roy Sheahan in action against JJ McDonagh JJ McDonagh vs Roy Sheahan (L) Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Groves-Smith and Eubank-McDonagh will crown a prestigious night of boxing in a 10,000-capacity indoor arena within the King Abdullah Sports City stadium.

The former pair will trade leather for the Muhammad Ali Trophy as well as Groves’ WBA belt, while Eubank will be looking to force his way back into world title contention — and either a rematch with recent conqueror Groves or a showdown with Smith — by way of an eye-catching victory over the Westmeath man.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Irish middleweights O’Sullivan and Quigley on course to meet in home fight

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    DUBLIN
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    'To beat the standard-bearers, that was really important' - Dublin boss Bohan
    5 talking points as Dublin exact sweet revenge on Cork on All-Ireland final day
    Social media abuse an 'ongoing problem' for gardaí as probe launched into 'online threats'
    CORK
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Scare for Cork champs Imokilly as they set up semi-final clash with UCC
    Rowe and Aherne inspire Dublin to back-to-back All-Ireland titles for the first time
    As it happened: Dublin v Cork, Ladies All-Ireland football final
    FOOTBALL
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    'Uefa panel needs to be sacked!': Bale baffled by goal of the season snub
    #DaretoZlatan - Ibrahimovic joins Ronaldo and Messi in 500 club with outrageous goal
    Eden Hazard 'maybe' the best in Europe
    LEINSTER
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    'It's great to have him back' - Leavy returns to full fitness for Leinster
    Gibson-Park keeps focus on upping his skill-set rather than potential Ireland call
    'We know if we stay at it, stick to the plan, that those opportunities will come'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie