  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: -1 °C Saturday 20 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It's been a sort of sad week, counting the days until you won't be around here anymore, a place I've really enjoyed'

Christian Lealiifano is aiming to go out on a high with Ulster tomorrow.

By Adam McKendry Saturday 20 Jan 2018, 9:00 PM
38 minutes ago 1,834 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3808114

INITIALLY IT WAS a marriage of convenience.

Christian Lealiifano in need of game time after an heroic battle with leukemia, Ulster in dire need of an out-half to step on a temporary basis. It worked for all involved.

Christian Lealiifano is clapped off the pitch by his teammate on his last game for Ulster Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Indeed, there was trepidation as he arrived, a buzz of excitement over the big name he was but also concern over how he would slot in after a year battling a disease that not only kept him off the pitch but stopped him doing any physical activity for an extended period.

But as the Australian stand-off sits in front of the media for the last time before heading back to Canberra to link up with parent club the Brumbies, there’s no fears of that anymore, and there’s a lot more to this week than just a goodbye.

In the six months he’s been in Belfast, Lealiifano has emerged as one of the key leaders within this Ulster squad as well as an exemplary first receiver in the back line, his class from before his illness still evident.

There’s more to it though — his presence in the dressing room has been lauded by players and coaches alike, they’ve raved over his attention to detail and his willingness to work with the young backs as well.

The 30-year-old has been a mainstay in the line-up too, playing an impressive 17 games — most of which he’s gone the whole 80 — and has scored 47 points overall, including tries away to La Rochelle and the Dragons.

Lealiifano hasn’t just seen out his stay here. He’s embraced it.

“(This week) is a little bit emotional,” the out-half admits. “Last week at home, with it being Europe as well, the send-off that I got was something that I’ll never forget.

“The crowd here, and all the supporters and fans all over social media, it’s been really humbling. The way they’ve taken to me over a short amount of time, it’s been a sort of sad week, counting the days until you won’t be around here anymore, a place I’ve really enjoyed.

“I’ll miss everything. I think I’ve really embraced (the weather), everyone talks about it a lot, but seeing snow, it’s an exciting time for me. I’ve really appreciated things like that. I’ll miss all aspects of being here in Ulster.”

Christian Lealiifano Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

The Brumbies too will have appreciated his time here; they get back a match-fit and mentally prepared out half who will slot in at what has been a problem position for them over the last couple of seasons.

It was the aim from the start — all three parties would benefit and Lealiifano would head home in a much better place than where he was when he made his debut back in September, something that’s clearly happened.

“I feel in a really good space. I didn’t think I’d play to the level that I have,” he reveals.

“I probably didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I have and to be able to tick those boxes off in terms of my health, first and foremost, and then to get fit and strong in rugby has been an absolute bonus and something I never take for granted each day coming in here to work.

“I’m really excited. The plan was to head back a bit refreshed and with some good rugby under my belt. I feel I’ve achieved that in the short time. I’m excited to get a bit of sunshine, a bit of heat, and see my family too.”

While last week was a heartfelt goodbye to Kingspan Stadium and Belfast, there’s still one game to go for Lealiifano, who is hoping to sign off his time in the northern hemisphere by leading Ulster to their first Champions Cup quarter-final since 2014.

Standing in their way are Wasps who, although mathematically still in the running, are all but eliminated from last eight contention but won’t want to face the prospect of losing at home in Europe.

A view Christian Lealiifano's tee ahead of his final Ulster game Christian Lealiifano's tee ahead of his final Ulster game. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Any kind of win would see the Ulstermen into the knockouts, with a bonus point victory bringing the tie back to Belfast, and would end four years of heartache among the fans, who believe Ulster’s place is at the top table of European rugby.

Lealiifano will start his final game in the white jersey in a familiar half-back partnership alongside John Cooney and, while he has enjoyed his time at Ulster, he’s eager to end on a high note.

“I feel like I’ve really got the job done by enjoying my rugby and the experience that I’ve had. Anything we get on top of that is a bonus,” he claims.

“Ideally, it would be nice to get the team through into a quarter-final in Europe, and set the team up to move forward in a good place.”

Of course, although the focus is on the short term, there is the burning question of a reunion in the future.

“Yeah, you never know!” he laughs. “Obviously people have made it pretty public they want me back and want me to come back in Ulster colours.

“Look, this place is going to be a special place to me for a long time and I know I’ve only been here a short time but the impact that people have had on myself and on my family and the memories that I have from here is something I will cherish for a long time.

“It is somewhere I will definitely look to explore in the future. Whether everything works out or those opportunities arise again, you never know, but hopefully. One day.”

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘Most of my friends are working or living abroad, it was just my move was publicised because I left Leinster’

‘I love to have the chance to run at the halfbacks, so it’s great for me!’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Adam McKendry

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
Guardiola salutes 'outstanding' Man City after 21st Premier League win
'He's paid a heavy price for his bravery and commitment. It's a big blow'
Man City recover from Liverpool setback to go 12 points clear
ARSENAL
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Jose Mourinho confident Alexis Sanchez will sign
Sanchez-less Arsenal run riot, McCarthy injury overshadows Everton draw
Arsenal offer €50 million for Dortmund star - report
FOOTBALL
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
'This team, with many problems, are unbeaten in 11 games'
Monchi issues strong statement but doesn't rule out Chelsea move for 'motivated' Dzeko
Hazard dazzles with brace as Conte's men get back on track with four-goal win
LEINSTER
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Leinster's Lowe lights up with attacking magic but balances out with errors
Win in France underlines Leinster's credentials as Champions Cup favourites
Leinster advance as top seeds after completing clean sweep in Montpellier
EUROPEAN RUGBY CHAMPIONS CUP
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Stunning Scarlets beat Toulon to book first Champions Cup quarter since 2007
Seven-try Saracens face anxious wait after keeping quarter-final hopes alive
As it happened: Montpellier v Leinster, Champions Cup

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie