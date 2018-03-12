Ireland say Cian Healy suffered 'a stinger-like injury' but will train fully this week

IRELAND SAY THAT loosehead prop Cian Healy suffered “a stinger-like injury” during their win over Scotland on Saturday, but he will train fully this week ahead of the Six Nations clash with England in Twickenham this weekend.

Healy was treated in the first half. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Healy was treated on the pitch in the 36th minute of Ireland’s 28-8 victory before playing on until the second half, when he was replaced by Jack McGrath.

Healy’s injury sparked widespread debate about whether he should have been removed for a Head Injury Assessment.

However, a press release from the IRFU today states that Healy did not suffer a head injury.

Cian Healy suffered a stinger-like injury to the shoulder/trapezius area,” reads the IRFU statement. “He experienced some discomfort on the field and received the appropriate treatment. Cian will train fully this week.”

Otherwise, the indication was that Ireland will be dealing with the “usual bumps and bruises that occur following a Test match” but they say all 36 of the players in their Six Nations squad are available for selection against England.