Kildare county board meeting hears O'Neill keen to stay on as senior football boss

THE PROSPECT OF Cian O’Neill staying on in charge of the Kildare footballers in 2019 has strengthened after it was revealed at a county board meeting last night that he and his management team are interested in another term.

KFM Radio Sport has reported that county board chairman Ger Donnelly told a meeting last night of the desire of the management trio of O’Neill, Ronan Sweeney and Enda Murphy to stay on.

It is intended that ‘talks will be held between the parties’ over the next while, which would lead to an extension being proposed, if they conclude successfully.

O’Neill has been in charge for the past three seasons. In 2016 they exited at the hands of Mayo in the qualifiers before last year saw promotion clinched from Division 2, a Leinster final appearance against Dublin and a Round 4 qualifier defeat to Armagh.

This season Kildare got off to a dreadful start when they were relegated from the top tier of the league and suffered a shock loss in their Leinster opener to Carlow.

However they recovered in the qualifiers with victories over Derry, Longford, most notably at home in Newbridge to Mayo and against Fermanagh to clinch a place in the Super 8s.

The round-robin quarter-final series saw Kildare lose out to Monaghan, Galway and Kerry to bring their 2018 campaign to a close.

