  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 6 °C Friday 26 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Leinster performance coach to make professional boxing debut in March

Cillian Reardon will enter the middleweight professional ranks on the undercard to Last Man Standing.

By Gavan Casey Friday 26 Jan 2018, 5:19 PM
5 hours ago 8,654 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3819098
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO
Image: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

LEINSTER RUGBY ATHLETIC performance coach Cillian Reardon will make his professional boxing debut on Red Corner Promotions and Assassin Promotions’ Last Man Standing card at Dublin’s National Stadium on 3 March.

Reardon, who was brought into the three-time European rugby champions’ senior fold as a sports scientist in 2013, previously boxed with both Monkstown Boxing Club and DCU.

He currently trains at St. Michael’s BC in Inchicore alongside another rugby-to-boxing convert, Stevie Collins Jr, who starred in the front row during Lansdowne’s 2012 AIL triumph.

Prior to his role at Leinster, Reardon worked with the Dublin senior and U21 football teams as well as Irish Youths Rugby and Women’s Senior Rugby.

He first stated his intention to enter boxing’s professional ranks last October, and will campaign as a middleweight when his second career finally begins at the Stadium in five weeks’ time.

Reardon will feature on the undercard to the eight-fighter Last Man Standing tournament, a Prizefighter-style, straight-knockout concept – the first of its kind to be held in Ireland – with a total prize fund of almost €60,000.

The tournament as a whole – as well as a tantalising all-Dublin Irish light-middleweight title fight between Craig O’Brien and Jay Byrne – will be broadcast live on TG4, with former WBO World middleweight champion Andy Lee and 2008 Olympic silver medalist Ken Egan providing co-commentary.

Reardon’s bout will not be televised along with several others, but a limited number of tickets for the event remain.

Pro boxing returns to Irish terrestrial TV after seven-year hiatus

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
West Ham complete loan capture of Euro 2016-winning midfielder from Inter
No change on Sturridge future, but Ings will stay - Klopp
Wenger accepts Arsenal responsibility after Alexis misses drugs test
ARSENAL
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
Pochettino tells Wenger to focus on Arsenal after jibe
The tactical switch that won the game for Arsenal and more League Cup talking points
Arsenal fight back to overcome Chelsea and book Wembley date with Man City
FOOTBALL
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
He'd 'rather work on a farm' than at Arsenal or Barca, but Pochettino is open to Madrid switch
Sanchez had one-and-a-half feet in Manchester City - Mourinho
Huddersfield and Celtic miss out as Dortmund defender joins Saint-Etienne
MANCHESTER UNITED
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
LIVE: Yeovil Town v Man United, FA Cup fourth round
'Mkhitaryan had a problem with Mourinho' - Armenia boss welcomes move
'It doesn't matter' - De Bruyne not concerned with Sanchez rejecting City for Man United
SIX NATIONS
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
'We've got warning on that and we know the procedure, we know the protocol'
Another injury blow for Wales as knee injury takes Rhys Webb out of Six Nations
Scotland's Townsend inspired by recent visit to Man City boss Pep Guardiola

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie