Leinster performance coach to make professional boxing debut in March

LEINSTER RUGBY ATHLETIC performance coach Cillian Reardon will make his professional boxing debut on Red Corner Promotions and Assassin Promotions’ Last Man Standing card at Dublin’s National Stadium on 3 March.

Reardon, who was brought into the three-time European rugby champions’ senior fold as a sports scientist in 2013, previously boxed with both Monkstown Boxing Club and DCU.

He currently trains at St. Michael’s BC in Inchicore alongside another rugby-to-boxing convert, Stevie Collins Jr, who starred in the front row during Lansdowne’s 2012 AIL triumph.

Prior to his role at Leinster, Reardon worked with the Dublin senior and U21 football teams as well as Irish Youths Rugby and Women’s Senior Rugby.

He first stated his intention to enter boxing’s professional ranks last October, and will campaign as a middleweight when his second career finally begins at the Stadium in five weeks’ time.

Reardon will feature on the undercard to the eight-fighter Last Man Standing tournament, a Prizefighter-style, straight-knockout concept – the first of its kind to be held in Ireland – with a total prize fund of almost €60,000.

Leinster strength and conditioning coach will make his pro debut on the undercard of the historic #LastManStanding competition. pic.twitter.com/u0KBxA9sk8 — Irelands Last Man Standing (@IRELASTMANSTAND) January 26, 2018

The tournament as a whole – as well as a tantalising all-Dublin Irish light-middleweight title fight between Craig O’Brien and Jay Byrne – will be broadcast live on TG4, with former WBO World middleweight champion Andy Lee and 2008 Olympic silver medalist Ken Egan providing co-commentary.

Reardon’s bout will not be televised along with several others, but a limited number of tickets for the event remain.