Gundogan shines as Manchester City run riot at Basel

City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan pose for a photograph with fans in the stands.

City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan pose for a photograph with fans in the stands.

ILKAY GUNDOGAN DAZZLED with two goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 romp at FC Basel tonight to leave the Premier League leaders on the verge of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side effectively settled the last-16 tie after just 23 minutes by racing into a 3-0 lead at Basel’s Sankt Jakob Park.

Their first three goals came in a devastating nine-minute spell thanks to a Gundogan header, a Bernardo Silva volley and a long-range Sergio Aguero strike.

Basel’s misery continued just after the break when Gundogan deftly added a fourth from outside the area and he could easily have finished with a hat-trick.

The scoreline gives the Swiss side little hope for the return leg at the Etihad on 7 March.

Germany midfielder Gundogan gave Basel a masterclass in defensive midfield play, complementing his two-goal display by repeatedly snuffing out fledgling Swiss attacks.

The only black mark against him was a late yellow card after a clash with Basel’s Ivory Coast veteran midfielder Serey Die.

- © AFP, 2018