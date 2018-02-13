  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Wednesday 14 February, 2018
Gundogan shines as Manchester City run riot at Basel

His brace puts Pep Guardiola’s side in the driving seat.

By AFP Tuesday 13 Feb 2018, 9:59 PM
2 hours ago 5,578 Views 13 Comments
City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan pose for a photograph with fans in the stands.
Image: Nick Potts
City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan pose for a photograph with fans in the stands.
City's Leroy Sane and Ilkay Gundogan pose for a photograph with fans in the stands.
Image: Nick Potts

ILKAY GUNDOGAN DAZZLED with two goals in Manchester City’s 4-0 romp at FC Basel tonight to leave the Premier League leaders on the verge of the Champions League quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola’s side effectively settled the last-16 tie after just 23 minutes by racing into a 3-0 lead at Basel’s Sankt Jakob Park.

Their first three goals came in a devastating nine-minute spell thanks to a Gundogan header, a Bernardo Silva volley and a long-range Sergio Aguero strike.

Basel’s misery continued just after the break when Gundogan deftly added a fourth from outside the area and he could easily have finished with a hat-trick.

The scoreline gives the Swiss side little hope for the return leg at the Etihad on 7 March.

Germany midfielder Gundogan gave Basel a masterclass in defensive midfield play, complementing his two-goal display by repeatedly snuffing out fledgling Swiss attacks.

The only black mark against him was a late yellow card after a clash with Basel’s Ivory Coast veteran midfielder Serey Die.

- © AFP, 2018

Klopp dismisses 2005 talk as Liverpool prepare for Porto

COMMENTS (13)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
