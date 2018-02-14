  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Thursday 15 February, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Irish Olympic rower Claire Lambe announces retirement at the age of 27

Herself and Sinead Lynch made history by reaching the lightweight women’s double sculls final in Rio.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 14 Feb 2018, 12:31 PM
12 hours ago 4,238 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/3851397
Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch.
Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch.
Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch.

OLYMPIC ROWER CLAIRE Lambe has announced her retirement from international competition at the age of 27.

The Dubliner and Sinead Lynch finished sixth overall at the 2016 Games in Rio in the lightweight women’s double sculls final.

The duo wrote history as they became the first-ever Irish women’s crew to make it to an Olympic rowing final.

In other career highlights, Lambe came fourth in the lightweight single scull at the 2013 European Championships, finished ninth at the Worlds in 2015 and was a member of the Cambridge team that won the 72nd edition of the Women’s Boat Race along the Thames in 2016.

She started rowing at the age of 15 and her first of experience of international rowing came just a year later.

In 2012, she claimed silver at the World University Championships and has several Irish champion titles through a successful career.

Claire Lambe and Sinead Lynch after the race Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rowing Ireland have published a full statement on the news, which concludes:

“The accomplishment of racing in an Olympic final in particular has been incredibly inspiring to so many young athletes and it has been a privilege for all of us to share in Claire’s journey.

“We at Rowing Ireland wish Claire the very best in her retirement from international rowing and hope to see her on the domestic circuit for many seasons to come!”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Gold-medal snowboarder dismisses sexual harassment allegations as ‘gossip’

‘It’s like we lost 8-0 – good doctors are needed, not one, but many very, very good’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
Patrick Kluivert tells son to 'follow his heart' amid Man United links
'Alexis Sanchez ran 8km home... because he left his keys in his car!'
Mo Salah is ‘probably the best Liverpool signing in the past 15 years’
FOOTBALL
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Ronaldo makes Champions League history with penalty against PSG
Higuaín slams 'armchair' fans after Tottenham draw
Pochettino lauds 'amazing' Eriksen after Juventus draw - 'He always steps up'
IRELAND
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
Analysis: Leavy leads the way and Porter's big ruck impact for Ireland
'The concussion hit me for six really' - Ireland's Egan happy to be back after fears
12 things that will only make sense to someone who is permanently freezing
SIX NATIONS
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
Review panel rules France didn't use HIAs to gain 'unfair advantage' against Ireland
France stage 'internal investigation' into Scotland controversy
Leicester move to bolster pack with signing of Scottish back row forward
UEFA CHAMPIONS LEAGUE
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Ronaldo on the double as Real Madrid hit back to take control against PSG
Mane hat-trick moves Liverpool towards Champions League quarters
As it happened: Porto v Liverpool, Champions League, round of 16 first leg

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie