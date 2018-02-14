Irish Olympic rower Claire Lambe announces retirement at the age of 27

OLYMPIC ROWER CLAIRE Lambe has announced her retirement from international competition at the age of 27.

The Dubliner and Sinead Lynch finished sixth overall at the 2016 Games in Rio in the lightweight women’s double sculls final.

The duo wrote history as they became the first-ever Irish women’s crew to make it to an Olympic rowing final.

In other career highlights, Lambe came fourth in the lightweight single scull at the 2013 European Championships, finished ninth at the Worlds in 2015 and was a member of the Cambridge team that won the 72nd edition of the Women’s Boat Race along the Thames in 2016.

She started rowing at the age of 15 and her first of experience of international rowing came just a year later.

In 2012, she claimed silver at the World University Championships and has several Irish champion titles through a successful career.

Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Rowing Ireland have published a full statement on the news, which concludes:

“The accomplishment of racing in an Olympic final in particular has been incredibly inspiring to so many young athletes and it has been a privilege for all of us to share in Claire’s journey.

“We at Rowing Ireland wish Claire the very best in her retirement from international rowing and hope to see her on the domestic circuit for many seasons to come!”

2017 CUWBC @theboatraces winner and Rio Olympian @ClaireLambe has announced her retirement from international rowing (via @RowingIreland)



We wish you well in the next stage, Claire - you'll always be welcome back in Cambridge! #LightBlue https://t.co/mNu468WD6T pic.twitter.com/qN5jFuqbJZ — Cambridge University Women's Boat Club (@CUWBC) February 14, 2018

