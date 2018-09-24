Clare and Wexford hurling championship semi-final draws made

THE DRAWS FOR the Clare and Wexford senior hurling championship semi-finals were made this evening, with a couple of fascinating ties in store in both counties.

In Clare, seven-time winners O’Callaghan Mills have been paired with 2016 winners Ballyea in the last four, while Kilmaley and Cratloe will go head-to-head in the other semi-final.

Ballyea last contested the Clare final in 2016 when they won their maiden crown while Cratloe’s most recent appearance in a decider was when they triumphed in 2014.

Kilmaley last contested the Clare hurling showpiece in 2004 and O’Callaghan Mills have to go back to 1993 for their last outing in a final.

Meanwhile in Wexford, St Martin’s will continue the defence of their title with a semi-final clash against Rapparees, who made their last final appearance in 2001.

In the other tie, Gorey club Naomh Éanna have been paired with Oylegate-Glenbrien, who have endured a barren spell since they featured in the decider in 1963.

