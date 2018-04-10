  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 7 °C Tuesday 10 April, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Scarlets snap up a second Cheetahs star for next season

The Welsh region will lose Tadhg Beirne, Scott Williams and John Barclay this summer, but they’ve looked to the Pro14 new boys to bolster their ranks.

By Sean Farrell Tuesday 10 Apr 2018, 10:32 AM
57 minutes ago 1,741 Views 4 Comments
http://the42.ie/3949511
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO
Image: Alex Davidson/INPHO

SCARLETS HAVE TODAY announced the signing of a second player from new Pro14 recruits the Cheetahs.

Having last month confirmed the Cheetahsâ€™ star back row Uzair Cassiem would move to Llanelli this summer, the reigning Pro14 champions today added utility backÂ Clayton Blommetjies to their ranks.

The 27-year-old has started 12 of the Cheetahsâ€™ 19 matches in their maiden season in the Pro14, scoring four tries and running his way to fourth in the metres gained metric â€” sitting behind only Blair Kinghorn, Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran and Charles Piutau.

The Cheetahs will also lose prop Tom Botha to Wales next season as he switches to Ospreys, while Francois Venter will make the move to Premiership side Worcester. The South African sideâ€™s incoming list features Bayonneâ€™s Aidon Davis and a return from Japan for Louis Fouche.

Luke McGrath fitness a key to Leinsterâ€™s Lowe threat

â€˜Strong role modelâ€™ Folau agrees â€˜to think aboutâ€™ impact of social media posts

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Farrell
@seanfarrell_42
Sean@The42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
Leinster confident that Sean O'Brien will see game-time this weekend
'Johnny and Isa, theyâ€™ve been there before and know what it takes to win'
'I was at every Leinster final. The Millennium was the best one, for me that stuck out'
FOOTBALL
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Van Dijk couldn't sleep after 'total performance' against Man City
Former Milan, Real Madrid and England boss Capello confirms retirement from football
'I swear on my daughter's life I touched the ball!' - Kane eyes Golden Boot despite missing out on goal
LIVERPOOL
'Aguero dived' â€“ Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
'Aguero dived' â€“ Guardiola's sarcastic snap on Ashley Young tackle
Irrepressible Salah wins PFA Player of the Month award for 4th time this season
'I have an idea' - Guardiola plots new defensive strategy for Liverpool clash
PREMIER LEAGUE
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
Rooney 'struggles against the best opposition,' says Allardyce
End of an era as Fernando Torres to leave boyhood club
Man United star denies deliberately spitting on City crest
MANCHESTER CITY
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Guardiola: Man City deserve greater title credit after derby defeat
Take the title, Mourinho challenges Man United after spoiling City's party
Paul Pogba comes good and more Premier League talking points

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie