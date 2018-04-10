Scarlets snap up a second Cheetahs star for next season

SCARLETS HAVE TODAY announced the signing of a second player from new Pro14 recruits the Cheetahs.

Having last month confirmed the Cheetahsâ€™ star back row Uzair Cassiem would move to Llanelli this summer, the reigning Pro14 champions today added utility backÂ Clayton Blommetjies to their ranks.

The 27-year-old has started 12 of the Cheetahsâ€™ 19 matches in their maiden season in the Pro14, scoring four tries and running his way to fourth in the metres gained metric â€” sitting behind only Blair Kinghorn, Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran and Charles Piutau.

The Cheetahs will also lose prop Tom Botha to Wales next season as he switches to Ospreys, while Francois Venter will make the move to Premiership side Worcester. The South African sideâ€™s incoming list features Bayonneâ€™s Aidon Davis and a return from Japan for Louis Fouche.