  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 5 °C Tuesday 2 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

This American university spent $55 million on a new football complex - the photos are absolutely outrageous

The 23,000-square foot weights room is only the start of it.

By Business Insider Monday 1 Jan 2018, 10:00 PM
8 hours ago 15,657 Views 21 Comments
http://the42.ie/3760834

SOUTH CAROLINA’S CLEMSON University are not only the defending NCAAF college football champions — they’re also the number one seed and the team to beat as this year’s competition reaches its epic conclusion.

The Tigers have only won the national championship twice, but they’re just two more wins away from completing their treble, starting with a Sugar Bowl showdown against Alabama later tonight (1.45am Irish time).

Earlier this season, Clemson opened a brand new $55 million football complex, and now we get a peak inside and outside what looks like a swanky playground for college students.

Here are some photos and videos of some of the best features:

The Allen N. Reeves Football Complex was designed by HOK, the architect firm responsible for many stadiums around the world

c1

c2

The Tigers’ 2016 College Football Playoff championship trophy is on display in the lobby…

c3

And they have a tiger to keep guard

c5

The entrance has a hill that mimics “The Hill” at Memorial Stadium that players run down as they enter the stadium

c6

But if you prefer, you can go down the slide which is in the back of the building and is the quickest way to get from the second floor to the practice field

c8

Inside, the players have access to two bowling lanes with video scoring

c9

To the right of those are pool tables, arcade games, a golf simulator, and multiple ping-pong tables

c10

Outside, there is a basketball court and a putting green

c11

If you look closely next to the basketball court, that is a nine-hole crazy golf course

c12

This is the entrance to the locker room

c13

The lockers look like each player gets his own purple throne

c14

Just to make sure all the bases were covered, they also have a barber shop, a shoe-shine area, and a nap room… yes, a nap room

c15

There is a room just for displaying Nike gear

 

c16

The conference rooms are outfitted with leather seats emblazoned with the Clemson logo

c17

There is a “plunge” pool that holds up to 60 people. It is not clear if that is 60 average-sized people, or 60 football players

c18

Of course there are TVs on the wall to entertain the players

c19

There is also a lap pool and four other therapy tubs, also with TVs on the wall

c20

And finally, the weights room, which by itself takes up 23,000 square feet

c21

– Cork Gaines, Business Insider

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

Published with permission from:

Published with permission from
Business Insider
Business Insider is a business site with strong financial, media and tech focus.

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (21)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
Stoke missing Glenn Whelan, Mourinho's lack of class and more Premier League talking points
'I couldn't be less interested in anything in the world' - Klopp on Coutinho-Nike story
Tetchy Mark Hughes storms out of press conference
FOOTBALL
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Callum Wilson grounds Seagulls in pulsating clash
Van Dijk delight over 'perfect' Liverpool switch
'It wasn't in the scouting footage!' - Klopp surprised by 'remarkable' Salah's goalscoring exploits
MANCHESTER UNITED
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Mourinho blasts Paul Scholes for Pogba criticism
Martial and Lingard strike to end Man United's winless run
As it happened: Everton v Man United, Premier League
NFL
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Browns complete second 0-16 season in NFL history in depressing fashion with heartbreaking final offensive play
Bills send Bengals a special gift for helping them make the playoffs
NFL New Year's resolutions and your Week 17 preview
REVIEW
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Fairytale continues as unheralded Englishman stuns Van Gerwen in thriller
Retiring Phil 'The Power' Taylor marches into World Championship final
Inter's Scudetto hopes dealt another blow with Lazio stalemate

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie