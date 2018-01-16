Chris Paul uses inside information to try sneak new team-mates into old dressing room to start fight

There is no love lost between Chris Paul and Blake Griffin.

TEMPERS FLARED LATE on as the LA Clippers beat the Houston Rockets 113-102 in the early hours of this morning, and the bad blood nearly spilled over into the dressing rooms after the game finished.

Ex-Clipper Chris Paul attempted to lead three team-mates — James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green — through a back door into the home team’s dressing room to confront Blake Griffin and Austin Rivers.

The Rockets’ Clint Capela also attempted to access the dressing room, but he tried the front door, according to reports.

However, security in the Staples Center blocked the players before any confrontation could take place.

Houston Rockets’ players James Harden, Trevor Ariza and Gerald Green pushed into Clippers locker room post-game looking to confront Austin Rivers, league sources tell ESPN. Security escorted Rockets out before anything turned physical. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) January 16, 2018 Source: Adrian Wojnarowski /Twitter

Chris Paul, James Harden, Gerald Green and Trevor Ariza did go through the back hallway that leads to the Clippers locker room. Got stopped before actually getting in. — Jonathan Feigen (@Jonathan_Feigen) January 16, 2018 Source: Jonathan Feigen /Twitter

The attempted row followed what was feisty game that saw Griffin appearing to deliberately go out of bounds to run into Rockets’ coach Mike D’Antoni late on:

Here's the play where Blake Griffin went right at D'Antoni on the way up the court, going out of bounds to bump him. D'Antoni complains about it immediately. pic.twitter.com/dwZeRJlxmv — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) January 16, 2018

Asked for his response to everything that went on during and after the game, Clippers coach Doc Rivers said:

“We’re honouring Martin Luther King Jr. Day, we’re non-violent.”

