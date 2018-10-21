Favourites Nenagh beaten as Clonoulty/Rossmore land first Tipp title in 21 years

Clonoulty/Rossmore 0-23

Nenagh Eire Og 2-13

Shane Brophy reports from Semple Stadium, Thurles

CLONOULTY/ROSSMORE ENDED a 21 year wait for their fourth Tipperary senior hurling championship title after finishing strongly to defeat favourites Nenagh Eire Og at Semple Stadium today.

The West Tipperary side struck the last four points, four from the stick of Timmy Hammersley who finished with twelve points as they overwhelmed Nenagh down the home straight after Eire Og looked to have timed their run to victory when Paddy Murphy goaled in the 53rd minute to put his side back in front.

However, as they did throughout the game to every set-back Clonoulty responded with Tom Butler, and Dillon Quirke in particular winning crucial frees which the long serving Hammersley converted with the similarly impressive Cathal Bourke putting the seal on the win deep in injury time.

Source: Ken Sutton/INPHO

Despite the manner of the win, they were fully deserving victors, having played most of the game on their terms, leading 0-12 to 1-8 at the end of the first half, despite playing into a still breeze.

Philip Hickey scored Nenagh’s first goal in the 19th minute to put them in front but throughout their forwards struggled to break free of a strong Clonoulty rearguard where John O’Keeffe was to the fore.

Scorers for Clonoulty: Timmy Hammersley 0-12, 9 frees; Cathal Bourke 0-3; Dillon Quirke 0-2 sideline-cuts; Paudie White 0-2; John O’Keeffe, Tom Butler, Fiachra O’Keeffe, Michael Ryan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Nenagh Eire Og: Jake Morris 0-6, 5 frees; Philip Hickey, Paddy Murphy 1-1 each; Killian Gleeson, Barry Heffernan, Tommy Heffernan, Michael Heffernan (sideline-cut), Andrew Coffey 0-1 each.

Nenagh Eire Og

Shane Hennessy

Conor McCarthy

Noel Maloney

Daire Quinn

Conor Ryan

Hugh Maloney

Barry Heffernan

Pearse Morris

Killian Gleeson

Paddy Murphy

Jake Morris

Andrew Coffey

Tommy Heffernan

Michael Heffernan

Philip Hickey

Subs:

James Mackey for P Morris (40)

Adam Gratton for N Maloney (48 inj)

Clonoulty/Rossmore

Declan O’Dwyer

Ciaran Quirke

Joey O’Keeffe

James Ryan

Sean O’Connor

John O’Keeffe

Enda Heffernan

Michael Ryan

Conor Hammersley

Paudie White

Dillon Quirke

Tom Butler

Cathal Bourke

Timmy Hammersley

Fiachra O’Keeffe

Subs:

Ronan Heffernan for F O’Keeffe (48)

James Hammersley for Joey O’Keeffe (55 inj)

Thomas Butler for White (55)

Referee: Kevin Jordan (Thurles Gaels).

