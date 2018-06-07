This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Clare and Carlow stars scoop GAA player of the month awards

John Conlon and Paul Broderick claimed the first monthly awards of the summer.

By Gavin Quinn Thursday 7 Jun 2018, 11:39 AM
40 minutes ago 379 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4057437
Image: INPHO
Image: INPHO

CLARE’S JOHN CONLON and Carlow’s Paul Broderick have been named as May’s GAA player of the month award winners.

The two forwards have claimed the first PWC GAA-GPA monthly awards of this year’s championship following strong starts that have seen Broderick and Conlon on form for their counties.

Conlon scored 1-8 in Clare’s opening two games in this year’s Munster championship including 1-3 against Waterford in Ennis. Conlon’s efforts helped Clare get back on track after an agonising loss against Cork in the opening game.

Clare travel to Semple Stadium on 10 June to face Tipperary in a clash that could potentially see them guarantee a third-place finish if other results go their way. They host Limerick in Cusack Park in their final game a week later.

Broderick has been in flying form with Carlow and scored 11 points in a display that saw Carlow beat Kildare for the first time in the Leinster championship in 65 years. The corner-forward also contributed 1-8 in their opening round victory over Louth earlier in the month.

Carlow will look to seal a first Leinster final in 74 years on 10 June but Laois stand in their way. The winner will face either Dublin or Longford in the Leinster decider two weeks later.

