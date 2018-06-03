This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 3 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fixture details confirmed for the 2018 Connacht and Munster senior football finals

Cork and Roscommon will both have home advantage for the ties this month.

By Fintan O'Toole Sunday 3 Jun 2018, 7:33 PM
1 hour ago 4,136 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4051915
Provincial final dates beckon for the footballers of Galway, Roscommon, Kerry and Cork.
Image: INPHO
Provincial final dates beckon for the footballers of Galway, Roscommon, Kerry and Cork.
Provincial final dates beckon for the footballers of Galway, Roscommon, Kerry and Cork.
Image: INPHO

THE FIRST PROVINCIAL football final pairings of 2018 are known after todayâ€™s action with the Connacht and Munster deciders set to serve up repeats of last yearâ€™s encounters.

Galway blitzed Sligo in Salthill to confirm that they will face Roscommon in Connacht on Sunday 17 June while Kerry stormed past Clare to book a date with Cork in Munster on Saturday 23 June.

Roscommon will have home advantage for the Connacht final after there had been some doubt over Dr Hyde Parkâ€™s suitability to host the match. It will be the third successive year that they have faced Galway with the Tribesmen winning the 2016 clash in Castlebar and the Rossies triumphing last July in Pearse Stadium.

Cork will have home advantage for their encounter with a 7pm throw-in time in what will be the first Munster senior football final in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh since the stadiumâ€™s redevelopment.

Kerry are chasing a sixth successive crown while Cork are aiming to atone for last yearâ€™s final defeat and take Munster honours for the first time since 2012. Corkâ€™s last victory in a Munster final against Kerry was in 2008 in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Youthful Kerry provide a glimpse of the future with demolition of Clare

Galway and Roscommon to meet in Connacht final for third year in a row after 21 point win

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
Salah and Neymar will shine in Russia â€” Coutinho
Worry for Belgium as Vincent Kompany limps off in dull pre-World Cup friendly
HURLING
'We donâ€™t want any discussion about refereeâ€™s decisions' - Waterford boss looking ahead
'We donâ€™t want any discussion about refereeâ€™s decisions' - Waterford boss looking ahead
Late free, controversial goal, red card - Waterford and Tipperary play out dramatic draw
20 years on from All-Ireland success, Offaly relegated to Joe McDonagh Cup
GALWAY
Galway and Roscommon to meet in Connacht final for third year in a row after 21 point win
Galway and Roscommon to meet in Connacht final for third year in a row after 21 point win
Canning stars with 0-12 as All-Ireland champions book Leinster final spot
As it happened: Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC
AVIVA STADIUM
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
Rice shows maturity beyond his years with man-of-the-match performance
First international goals for Graham Burke and Alan Judge hand Ireland victory over the US
As it happened: Ireland vs USA, international friendly

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie