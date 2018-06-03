Fixture details confirmed for the 2018 Connacht and Munster senior football finals

Provincial final dates beckon for the footballers of Galway, Roscommon, Kerry and Cork.

THE FIRST PROVINCIAL football final pairings of 2018 are known after todayâ€™s action with the Connacht and Munster deciders set to serve up repeats of last yearâ€™s encounters.

Galway blitzed Sligo in Salthill to confirm that they will face Roscommon in Connacht on Sunday 17 June while Kerry stormed past Clare to book a date with Cork in Munster on Saturday 23 June.

Roscommon will have home advantage for the Connacht final after there had been some doubt over Dr Hyde Parkâ€™s suitability to host the match. It will be the third successive year that they have faced Galway with the Tribesmen winning the 2016 clash in Castlebar and the Rossies triumphing last July in Pearse Stadium.

Cork will have home advantage for their encounter with a 7pm throw-in time in what will be the first Munster senior football final in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh since the stadiumâ€™s redevelopment.

Kerry are chasing a sixth successive crown while Cork are aiming to atone for last yearâ€™s final defeat and take Munster honours for the first time since 2012. Corkâ€™s last victory in a Munster final against Kerry was in 2008 in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh.

