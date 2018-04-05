Connacht make 7 changes for crucial game for their Champions Cup prospects

Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht for the first time.

Jarrad Butler will captain Connacht for the first time.

CONNACHT HEAD COACH Kieran Keane has named his side for tomorrowâ€™s Guinness Pro14 meeting with Ospreys at the Liberty Stadium [KO 7.35pm].

Keane has made seven changes in personnel from last weekendâ€™s defeat to Gloucester in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals.

With Connacht no longer able to secure Champions Cup rugby for next season via their European exploits, tomorrowâ€™s game is particularly crucial for the western province â€” for reasons weâ€™ve explained here.Â Connacht trail fifth-placed Ospreys by a single point in Conference A.

Keane has selected a new midfield pairing, with Eoin Griffin and Peter Robb taking over from Grand Slam winner Bundee Aki â€” whoâ€™s being afforded a rest â€” and Tom Farrell.

The other five changes are in the pack. Shane Delahunt and Conor Carey replace Tom McCartney and Finlay Bealham in the front row. Ultan Dillane and James Cannon come into the second row in place of Gavin Thornbury and Quinn Roux, whoâ€™s also rested.

Jarrad Butler will captain the side for the first time. Heâ€™s joined in the back row by Eoin McKeon, who moves from 6 to 8 at the expense of John Muldoon, as Sean Oâ€™Brien fills the vacancy at blindside flanker.

Connacht:

15. Tiernan Oâ€™Halloran

14. Niyi Adeolokun

13. Eoin Griffin

12. Peter Robb

11. Matt Healy

10. Jack Carty

9. Kieran Marmion

1. Denis Buckley

2. Shane Delahunt

3. Conor Carey

4. Ultan Dillane

5. James Cannon

6. Sean Oâ€™Brien

7. Jarrad Butler (captain)

8. Eoin McKeon

Replacements:

16. Dave Heffernan

17. Peter McCabe

18. Dominic Robertson-McCoy

19. Gavin Thornbury

20. John Muldoon

21. Caolin Blade

22. Craig Ronaldson

23. Darragh Leader

Ospreys:

15. Dan Evans

14. Jeff Hassler

13. Kieron Fonotia

12. Ashley Beck

11. Hanno Dirksen

10. Dan Biggar

9. Tom Habberfield

1. Nicky Smith

2. Scott Otten

3. Dmitri Arhip

4. Bradley Davies

5. Alun Wyn Jones (captain)

6. Guy Mercer

7. Sam Cross

8. James King

Replacements:

16. Ifan Phillips

17. Rhodri Jones

18. Maâ€™afu Fia

19. Adam Beard

20. Morgan Morris

21. Matthew Aubrey

22. Sam Davies

23. Owen Watkin