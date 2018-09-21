This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Friday 21 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Conor McGregor signs 8-fight UFC deal, Dana White confirms

Terms were not disclosed but the deal does include McGregor’s new whiskey being a sponsor in all of the Dubliner’s fights.

By The42 Team Friday 21 Sep 2018, 8:33 AM
1 hour ago 9,270 Views 35 Comments
http://the42.ie/4247473
UFC star Conor McGregor
UFC star Conor McGregor
UFC star Conor McGregor

UFC STAR Conor McGregor has signed a new eight-fight deal, president Dana White confirmed.

White announced the news to ESPN as McGregor prepares for his blockbuster showdown against Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 on 6 October.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed but the agreement does include McGregor’s new whiskey, Proper Whiskey, being a sponsor in all of the Irishman’s fights.

“It’s not hard to do a deal with Conor McGregor because we know what he’s worth,” White told ESPN.

When asked if the Proper Whiskey logo will be present for the lightweight championship bout in Las Vegas next month, McGregor replied on Thursday: “You bet your bollocks it is.

“On the canvas. On the canvas. Like [Nurmagomedov's] blood will be on the canvas.”

McGregor is stepping back into the Octagon for the first time since 2016, having donned the boxing gloves for last year’s lucrative boxing bout against Floyd Mayweather Jr.

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    Willian strike hands Chelsea narrow win in Greece as Morata misfires once again
    Willian strike hands Chelsea narrow win in Greece as Morata misfires once again
    Relaxed Pochettino not risking Alli return amid Spurs slump
    Bigger Champions League tests to come, warns Pogba
    IRELAND
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Players asked to cover their tattoos during Rugby World Cup in Japan
    Famine film Black 47 has made over €1 million at the Irish box office
    Storm Bronagh is here as heavy rains from the south lead to flood warnings
    MANCHESTER UNITED
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Teenager Dalot can play at Man United for 10 years, claims Mourinho after impressive debut
    Job done! Pogba on the double as United up and running in Europe
    As It Happened: Young Boys v Manchester United, Champions League
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Agueroooo... Man City's greatest ever goal-scorer extends contract until 2021
    Aubameyang at the double as Arsenal prevail in Europa League opener
    Liverpool defender Lovren charged with perjury along with Croatian team-mate Modric

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie