Conor McGregor makes generous donation to fund sick Irish boy's treatment

UFC SUPERSTAR CONOR McGregor helped one Irish family reach their fundraising goal for their sick five-year-old son after donating €10,000 to their GoFundMe page.

Bryan Buckley fell ill with sepsis last year and has lost the ability to walk and eat.

“He has an NG [nasogastric intubation, used for feeding] tube in his nose since last September,” writes his mother, Grainne McCullough on her son’s GoFundMe page.

He has seen no dietitian, we are desperate at this stage, we are looking for money for my son Bryan to get private care and the help he deserves.”

Their €10,000 fundraising goal for ‘Bru’, who suffers from cerebral palsy, was reached last night following the two-time former UFC champion’s donation and she tweeted on Thursday to express her gratitude.

The page remains active with more than €13,000 in donations already made to fund Bryan’s treatment.

Conor McGregor returns to the octagon next week when he takes on Russian Khabib Nurmagomedov for the UFC’s lightweight title in Las Vegas.