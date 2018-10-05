This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
McGregor expects $50m payday from UFC 229 blockbuster fight

The Dubliner says he will earn a small fortune from this weekend’s lightweight title bout with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

By The42 Team Friday 5 Oct 2018, 11:01 AM
24 minutes ago 817 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4269918
The former UFC two-weight champion walking on stage last night.
The former UFC two-weight champion walking on stage last night.
The former UFC two-weight champion walking on stage last night.

CONOR MCGREGOR IS anticipating a $50 million (€42m) payday from his UFC 229 blockbuster against Khabib Nurmagomedov, who stormed out of the news conference after being kept waiting by the outspoken Dubliner

Asked about the purse he could collect from Saturday’s lightweight title fight at T-Mobile Arena, McGregor smiled: “We’re estimating around 3 to 3.5m [pay-per-view buys], I’d say I’ll close in around the $50m mark.

“So, for a mixed martial artist to make $50m from a mixed martial arts bout, it’s quite breathtaking.”

McGregor added: “I’m 30 now, say by about 35 I’ll be a billionaire.”

He and unbeaten lightweight champion Khabib were supposed to front the media together last night. Khabib, however, was left on the stage alone – sat across from an empty McGregor table as the Russian fielded questions by himself.

“15 minutes. I’m here. This guy is not, “Nurmagomedov told reporters. “This is big disrespect.”

“He’s late,” Nurmagomedov said. “I have schedule, 3pm it is time for this conference to begin. Because I have schedule. I have to make weight, I have to worry about myself. Why do I have to worry about him? If somebody is late, it is not my fault.

“Weight cut is always hard. Always is hard. Thursday, this is my weight-cut day, that’s why I don’t want to be waiting for someone 30 minutes, 40 minutes. 3pm is press conference.”

UFC 229 Mixed Martial Arts Khabib Nurmagomedov with his belt. Source: John Locher

McGregor – set to return to the octagon after two years away from the sport – eventually made his entrance 30 minutes later.

As soon as McGregor sat down and picked up the microphone, the 30-year-old – who faced boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr in a lucrative bout last year – took aim at Khabib’s absence and revealed the financial figures behind the fight.

He knew what he fucking signed up for,” McGregor said. “He didn’t say anything the last time, so, it is what it is. Fuck it. These things happen.”

“Look, you can’t plan this,” McGregor continued. “I tried to get here. Like I said, I’m only a couple of minutes late, for God’s sake. That backwards c***, he should have stayed. That’s a sign. He doesn’t want to be around me, he doesn’t want to be around these people. He is petrified, and that’s it.

“I’ve given you enough face-offs and stuff down the years. Let’s hope he pulls weight. Get that man into the sauna and cook him like the little chicken-jaw rat that he is.”

