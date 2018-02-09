O'Shea: 'That’s sport. That’s why I’ll never do any job in Ireland'

BEING HOME IN Ireland is always pleasant for Conor O’Shea, although he explains that he has taken flak from close quarters this week.

“It’s great meeting people,” says the Italy boss. “Although going into Blackrock College [where Italy have trained] was pretty tough as I’m a Terenure boy, so I have to talk to a few people about why I was there!

“Also, I got into trouble with my Mum because I’ve told everyone it’s her 80th birthday so she said, ‘Why the hell did you say that?’”

O'Shea is back in Dublin with Italy. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

O’Shea’s Italy team will be doing their best to upset Ireland tomorrow in Lansdowne Road but by the early stages of next week Joe Schmidt is likely to be sitting down with his counterpart to go through the Six Nations game, O’Shea being so eager to keep learning.

He has spent time with several other international head coaches in a bid to make his Italy team better.

“I’m looking forward to hopefully seeing Joe on Monday because we have a break and so do Ireland,” says O’Shea. “We said we’d meet for a chat and he can tell me what weaknesses they were looking to exploit and try to learn from him.

“Until we’re a threat, they’ll talk to us. When we’re a threat, they’ll probably stop talking to us! These guys have more experience than I have and the Six Nations is different, the intensity and scrutiny, the physicality, it’s not like a summer Test.”

O’Shea is honest about his team’s chances in tomorrow’s clash, maintaining that if both teams play to their potential, Ireland will win.

Not that the former international fullback is despondent. He comes across as thoroughly excited and energetic about his ongoing project with Italy, one in which he says he has seen major progress since taking over in the summer of 2016.

There have been wins over Canada, Fiji, the US and South Africa – a first – in that time, but O’Shea’s other 14 Tests in charge have seen Italy defeated.

Last weekend’s Six Nations loss to England in Rome had a somewhat familiar feeling to it, with Italy very competitive early on, before making basic errors, giving up needless penalties, then fading in the final quarter.

Italy have won four of O'Shea's 18 games in charge. Source: Giuseppe Fama/INPHO

O’Shea, however, is working hands-on at all levels of Italian rugby and he has seen improvement in the depth coming through the system, the organisation of the two Pro14 clubs, as well as the physical conditioning and skill level of his international players.

Still, coming to Dublin and expecting victory remains very unrealistic.

“I want to win all the time, even if I’m playing against my kids,” says O’Shea. “We want to score points and our ambition is to go out and play to score against a brilliant Irish defence. We’re not going to die wondering.