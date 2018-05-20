  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Sunday 20 May, 2018
Ireland striker Sammon misses late play-off penalty as club relegated from Scottish top-flight

Conor Sammon missed an 88th minute penalty as Partick Thistle were relegated.

By Aaron Gallagher Sunday 20 May 2018, 6:15 PM
11 minutes ago 662 Views No Comments
Sammon has been on loan at Partick Thistle this season.
Image: Jeff Holmes
Image: Jeff Holmes

IRELAND FORWARD CONOR Sammon missed a penalty in the dying stages of Patrick Thistle’s relegation play-off final on Sunday, as the club were consigned to the Scottish Championship.

The Dubliner, brought off the bench ten minutes after the break, had the chance to cause late drama against Livingstone with 88 minutes on the clock and his side 3-1 down on aggregate.

However the striker saw his low effort palmed away by goalkeeper Neil Alexander extinguishing any hope of a late fightback, meaning his side were relegated while the Lions secured their return to the Scottish Premiership.

“I’m so disappointed for everyone at the football club, and our fans. We deserved nothing from the game today, to be honest,” said Thistle boss Alan Archibald after the final whistle.

“That’s what the play-off gives you – it gives you a second chance to stay in the Premiership and we can’t even score.

“That’s the biggest disappointment, but congratulations to Livingston. They deserve it.”

Sammon had been on loan at Firhill Stadium this season from Hearts, scoring seven goals in 21 appearances.

The Dubliner has not played for Ireland since making nine appearances in 2013, with the 31-year-old enjoying spells at Derby, Ipswich, Rotherham, Sheffield United and Kilmarnock in the last five years.

