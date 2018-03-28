Cora Staunton caps impressive few months in Oz with Giants' Goal of the Year

.@duckie15's goal on the run against the Western Bulldogs has earned her Goal of the Year for the GIANTS!#BeGIANT pic.twitter.com/2pIgg3FuT7 — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) March 28, 2018

CORA STAUNTON HAS capped an impressive few months in the Australian Football League Women’s (AFLW) with a Goal of the Year accolade.

The Mayo footballer has impressed Down Under with Greater Western Sydney (GWS), and her brilliant on-the-run effort against the Western Bulldogs earned her the Giants’ honour.

The Sydney side have enjoyed a rapid rise this season after winning just one game last year. They were in contention for a spot in the NAB AFLW Grand Final right until the end, but narrowly missed out after a defeat to the Brisbane Lions.

They finished fourth in the ladder on 14 points — three wins, a draw and three losses.

In an article on their website, Staunton has been cited as ‘the wildcard,’ one of the reasons for their drastic improvement.

“Then we got Cora,” talent consultant Chyloe Kurdas said.

“Cora’s been a really terrific addition, good person, elite in her process, experience and leadership, really professional.”

The 34-year-old is expected to return to Ireland in the coming weeks but she has not yet confirmed whether she will don the green and red jersey in 2018.

Source: The42 Podcasts/SoundCloud