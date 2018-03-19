Champions Cork keep pressure on chasing pack with comfortable win against Bohs

Kieran Sadlier slams home a penalty. Source: Eóin Noonan

LEAGUE CHAMPIONS CORK City moved four points clear at the top of the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division – albeit with a game more played than their nearest challengers – as they saw off Bohemians at Turner’s Cross on Monday.

Before 4,265 people, John Caulfield’s side took control of the game with two early goals and never looked like being shaken in the second half.

City hadn’t scored a goal in open play since the 4-1 win over Sligo Rovers three weeks ago, but they began in lively fashion as Kieran Sadlier created an opening before firing a low shot in, team-mate Graham Cummins getting in the way of the ball.

On 18 minutes, Cummins would once again find himself in the path of a colleague’s shot but this time there was a better result. With a low cross from the right, Barry McNamee picked out Jimmy Keohane and his shot ricocheted off Cummins and beyond the reach of Shane Supple’s glove.

Cummins scrambles home Cork's opening goal. Source: Eóin Noonan

Less than three minutes later, City had the lead doubled. When Cummins picked up a loose pass, he set Conor McCormack away on the right and his cross looked set to be met by Sadlier only for the intervention of Rob Cornwall’s hand. Referee Tomás Connolly awarded a penalty and Sadlier netted a spot-kick for the third game in a row.

Bohs’ only real chance of the first half fell to Ian Morris – an early sub for captain Derek Pender – but his shot was easy for Mark McNulty.

Sadlier: three penalties scored in last three games. Source: Eóin Noonan

City stayed on the front foot in the second half, with Cummins going close after linking with Keohane. At the other end, good blocks from Shane Griffin and Seán McLoughlin denied Dylan Watts and Jonathan Lunney respectively.

Keohane might have made it 3-0 for City but Morris did well to halt the path of his shot. The third did arrive at the death though as sub Karl Sheppard fired home when McNamee rolled a free kick to him.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Conor McCarthy, Aaron Barry, Seán McLoughlin, Shane Griffin; Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane; Barry McNamee, Garry Buckley (Gearóid Morrissey 25), Kieran Sadlier (Karl Sheppard 66); Graham Cummins (Colm Horgan 90).

BOHEMIANS: Shane Supple; Derek Pender (Ian Morris 26), Rob Cornwall, Dan Casey, Darragh Leahy; Keith Buckley, Oscar Brennan; Jonathan Lunney, Dylan Watts (Dinny Corcoran 64), Karl Moore; Eoghan Stokes (Keith Ward 70).

Referee: Tomás Connolly (Dublin).

