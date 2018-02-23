Second-half strikes earn patient Cork City the spoils against neighbours Waterford

Cork City 2

Waterford 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turner’s Cross

PATIENCE PAID OFF for Cork City as second-half goals from Gearóid Morrissey and Garry Buckley earned them victory over Waterford at Turner’s Cross on Friday night.

In front of 6,443 people, the Rebel Army found their routes to goal closed off in the first half while Waterford had quite a few opportunities of their own.

However, Morrissey struck for the opening goal on 55 minutes, placing a low shot beyond Niall Corbett after Barry McNamee’s shot was blocked. Then, on 63, Garry Buckley did well to meet Kieran Sadlier’s cross from the left, ensuring that the champions would make it two wins from two.

With the very strong wind behind them proving to be as much of an impediment as a help at times, City had a half-chance in the sixth minute as Kieran Sadlier’s low cross was flicked over by Karl Sheppard while Barry McNamee also had an effort from distance which missed the target.

The physical Waterford side did well to close down space and in centre-forwards Ismahil Akinade and Dean O’Halloran they provided a test for the City defence. In the 14th minute, City defender Alan Bennett had to be alert to stop O’Halloran getting on the end of Gavan Holohan’s ball over the top and just before the half-half it was Bennett who got an important deflection of Akinade’s header from Rory Feely’s cross.

As the half came to a close, City tried to inject a bit more pace into their attacks, and in injury time Steven Beattie was fouled for a free kick just outside the box. Barry McNamee’s delivery skimmed off Bastien Héry’s head and wide, however.

There was a notable improvement from the hosts at the start of the second half and Shane Griffin’s cross almost crept in, Corbett getting a vital touch to keep it out. Griffin was also central in the build-up to the first goal and once that went in, the points looked destined to stay on Leeside.

CORK CITY: Mark McNulty; Steven Beattie, Alan Bennett, Aaron Barry, Shane Griffin; Gearóid Morrissey, Conor McCormack; Barry McNamee (Colm Horgan 90), Garry Buckley (Jimmy Keohane 85), Kieran Sadlier (Michael Howard 89); Karl Sheppard.

WATERFORD: Niall Corbett; Rory Feely, Kenny Browne, David Webster, Gary Comerford; Bastien Héry, Paul Keegan (Sander Puri 83), Gavan Holohan, Stanley Aborah (Derek Daly 69); Dean O’Halloran (Dylan Barnett 69), Ismahil Akinade.

Referee: Ben Connolly (Dublin).