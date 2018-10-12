Keohane scores after just 91 seconds as Cork City ease to three points against Limerick

Cork City 3

Limerick 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turners Cross

JIMMY KEOHANE’S EARLY goal set Cork City on the way to what proved to be a comfortable 3-0 win over Limerick at Turner’s Cross on Friday night, with Kieran Sadlier and Aaron Barry making sure of the victory after half-time.

Ninety-one seconds were on the clock when Keohane fired a shot in off the crossbar after Shane Daly-Bütz and Barry McNamee had done well to create an opportunity for him and the foundations were laid for a first league win since the win at Waterford on 3 August

Limerick — who will have to face Drogheda United or Finn Harps to retain their Premier Division status — did seek to respond as Barry Maguire and Billy Dennehy had efforts off target before Danny Morrissey drew a good save from Peter Cherrie coming up to half-time.

Cork City manager John Caulfield. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Before an official attendance of 2,486, City’s best opportunity to make it 2-0 came when Conor McCarthy met a Sadlier corner but, though goalkeeper Tommy Holland was beaten, Darren Murphy made a good goal-line clearance.

Eight minutes into the second half, the lead was doubled, with Keohane the creator this time. After a one-two with Daly-Bütz, he used his vision to find Kieran Sadlier, who dummied past Holland slotted home.

Holland made good saves to deny Sadlier, McCarthy, Daly-Bütz and sub Pierce Phillips, but City find a third goal in injury time, defender Barry flicking home Sadlier’s corner at the near post.

CORK CITY: Peter Cherrie; Conor McCarthy, Damien Delaney, Aaron Barry, Ronan Hurley; Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane (Pierce Phillips 68); Shane Daly-Bütz (Dale Holland 85), Barry McNamee, Kieran Sadlier; Ronan Coughlan (Cian Murphy 57).

LIMERICK: Tommy Holland; Shaun Kelly, Killian Cantwell, Killian Brouder (Colman Kennedy 74), Shane Tracy; Shane Duggan, Cian Coleman, Darren Murphy (Karl O’Sullivan 61), Billy Dennehy; Barry Maguire; Danny Morrissey (Connor Ellis 72).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).

