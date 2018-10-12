This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Keohane scores after just 91 seconds as Cork City ease to three points against Limerick

Goals from Jimmy Keohane, Kieran Sadlier and Aaron Barry saw Cork see off Limerick on Friday night.

By Denis Hurley Friday 12 Oct 2018, 10:19 PM
1 hour ago 1,653 Views 3 Comments
Cork City forward Kieran Sadlier.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO
Cork City forward Kieran Sadlier.
Cork City forward Kieran Sadlier.
Image: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO

Cork City 3

Limerick 0

Denis Hurley reports from Turners Cross

JIMMY KEOHANE’S EARLY goal set Cork City on the way to what proved to be a comfortable 3-0 win over Limerick at Turner’s Cross on Friday night, with Kieran Sadlier and Aaron Barry making sure of the victory after half-time.

Ninety-one seconds were on the clock when Keohane fired a shot in off the crossbar after Shane Daly-Bütz and Barry McNamee had done well to create an opportunity for him and the foundations were laid for a first league win since the win at Waterford on 3 August

Limerick — who will have to face Drogheda United or Finn Harps to retain their Premier Division status — did seek to respond as Barry Maguire and Billy Dennehy had efforts off target before Danny Morrissey drew a good save from Peter Cherrie coming up to half-time.

John Caulfield celebrates Cork City manager John Caulfield. Source: Ryan Byrne/INPHO

Before an official attendance of 2,486, City’s best opportunity to make it 2-0 came when Conor McCarthy met a Sadlier corner but, though goalkeeper Tommy Holland was beaten, Darren Murphy made a good goal-line clearance.

Eight minutes into the second half, the lead was doubled, with Keohane the creator this time. After a one-two with Daly-Bütz, he used his vision to find Kieran Sadlier, who dummied past Holland slotted home.

Holland made good saves to deny Sadlier, McCarthy, Daly-Bütz and sub Pierce Phillips, but City find a third goal in injury time, defender Barry flicking home Sadlier’s corner at the near post.

CORK CITY: Peter Cherrie; Conor McCarthy, Damien Delaney, Aaron Barry, Ronan Hurley; Conor McCormack, Jimmy Keohane (Pierce Phillips 68); Shane Daly-Bütz (Dale Holland 85), Barry McNamee, Kieran Sadlier; Ronan Coughlan (Cian Murphy 57).

LIMERICK: Tommy Holland; Shaun Kelly, Killian Cantwell, Killian Brouder (Colman Kennedy 74), Shane Tracy; Shane Duggan, Cian Coleman, Darren Murphy (Karl O’Sullivan 61), Billy Dennehy; Barry Maguire; Danny Morrissey (Connor Ellis 72).

Referee: Anthony Buttimer (Cork).

