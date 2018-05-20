Horgan, Lehane and Harnedy lead Cork past Clare in thrilling encounter

Cork 2-23

Clare 1-21

Denis Hurley reports from Pairc Ui Chaoimh

CORK ARE OFF the mark in the revamped Munster SHC after they finally pulled clear of Clare in extended second-half injury time at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday afternoon.

With the game having been held up after a nasty injury to Cork attacker Robbie O’Flynn, 11 minutes of injury time were signalled just after a long-range Tony Kelly free for Clare brought the back to within a point, 1-18 to 1-17.

The Banner were level when Colm Galvin got his third point of the game and when Cork sub Dean Brosnan pointed with his first touch, Kelly tied matters again before the home side made the crucial burst.

Horgan put them back in front with a free from deep in his own half and the lead was extended as Séamus Harnedy and Conor Lehane added scores to put them three in front.

While Clare twice came back to within two points, Cork didn’t waver and they made sure of the win as Harnedy got their second goal at the death.

Clare had had a great start, scoring the game’s first three points but Cork were soon level and, while Clare did threaten to create goal chances, good Cork defending denied them. Horgan’s good free-taking got the hosts on top as the first half wore on and they retired with a 0-10 to 0-9 interval lead.

They still led by the minimum, 0-14 to 0-13, when O’Flynn suffered his injury, but the long lay-off didn’t affect them as Conor Lehane struck for a 55th-minute goal, firing home after Patrick Horgan kept Shane Kingston’s wayward point attempt alive.

The lead was five when Horgan added a point but Clare wiped that out just as quickly as points from David Reidy and John Conlan were followed by a well-taken Tony Kelly goal, set up by Shane O’Donnell.

The clock read 62 minutes when that went in, but there was still a lot of hurling left. Ultimately, things fell Cork’s way.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 0-10 (0-6 frees), Conor Lehane, Séamus Harnedy 1-2 each, Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-3, Mark Ellis 0-2, Mark Coleman, Bill Cooper, Robbie O’Flynn, Dean Brosnan 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: Tony Kelly 1-3 (0-1 free), John Conlon 0-5, Peter Duggan 0-4 (frees), Colm Galvin, David Reidy (0-2 frees) 0-3 each, Shane O’Donnell 0-2, Conor McGrath 0-1.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Seán O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)

3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

6. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)

5. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)

7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

14. Séamus Harnedy (St Ita’s)

11. Conor Lehane (Midleton)

10. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

12. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)

15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

13. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

Subs

24. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr) for Kearney (34-half-time, blood)

20. Shane Kingston (Douglas) for Meade (43)

18. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for O’Flynn (54)

21. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers) for Kearney (68)

Clare

1. Donal Tuohy (Crusheen)

6. David McInerney (Tulla)

4. Jack Browne (Ballyea)

7. Séadna Morey (Sixmilebridge)

2. Patrick O’Connor (Tubber)

3. Conor Cleary (St Patrick’s Miltown Malbay)

27. David FitzGerald (Inagh/Kilnamona)

8. Colm Galvin (Clonlara)

9. Tony Kelly (Ballyea)

10. Cathal Malone (Sixmilebridge)

14. Peter Duggan (Clooney-Quin)

12. David Reidy (Éire Óg)

13. Conor McGrath (Cratloe)

11. John Conlon (Clonlara)

15. Shane O’Donnell (Éire Óg)

Subs

17. Cian Dillon (Crusheen) for Browne (17-20, blood)

26. Darragh Corry (Tulla) for Duggan (57)

20. Michael O’Malley (Kilmaley) for O’Connor (70)

23. Ian Galvin (Clonlara) for Reidy (70)

19. Jamie Shanahan (Sixmilebridge) for Colm Galvin (70)

Referee: Seán Cleere (Kilkenny)

