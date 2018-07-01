Join us for live coverage from Semple Stadium, where provincial silverware is on the line.
Liveblog
About the author:
Contribute to this story:
Leave a commentcancel
Most Popular Today
|
1
|
Farmers say Aldi's €1.30 two-litre bottle of milk is 'socially irresponsible'
55,521 118
|
2
|
Divers come within three kilometres of where missing football team is thought to be trapped
48,446 21
|
3
|
Quiz: Are these heatwave 'facts' true or false?
36,574 29
|
1
|
The head of Dublin’s newest distillery thinks half of whiskey ventures won't survive the next decade
550 0
|
2
|
There's been a huge surge in complaints about how Irish 'influencers' plug products
326 0
|
3
|
'A good moment in time': After three years Zalando says it's ready to take on the Irish market
152 0
|
1
|
As it happened: Kildare v Mayo, All-Ireland SFC round 3 qualifier
149,884 51
|
2
|
The power of Newbridge! Brilliant Kildare dump Mayo out in thrilling encounter
75,314 139
|
3
|
As it happened: Uruguay v Portugal, World Cup last 16
47,219 48
Trending Tags
About Us
Corrections
TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie
Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.
News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.
Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.
Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode
Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie
COMMENTS