  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 9 °C Friday 11 May, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'They have put themselves right up there to challenge for the league title'

Cork boss John Caulfield has heaped praise on Derry ahead of the sides’ meeting tonight.

By The42 Team Friday 11 May 2018, 6:30 AM
1 minute ago 6 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4005517
Derry City face Cork at the Brandywell this evening.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO
Derry City face Cork at the Brandywell this evening.
Derry City face Cork at the Brandywell this evening.
Image: Lorcan Doherty/INPHO

SSE AIRTRICITY LEAGUE leaders Cork face a challenging match with fourth-place Derry City at the Brandywell this evening.

John Caulfield’s side have been excellent at Turner’s Cross this season, with a victory over Limerick last Saturday maintaining their 100% home record.

However, their away record will give Kenny Shiels’ side scope for optimism, with the Leesiders suffering three losses and one draw so far on their travels.

After an unconvincing start to the season, Derry have improved significantly, going on a 10-match unbeaten run before last week’s surprise loss to bottom-of-the-table Bray Wanderers, though their confidence will have been boosted by an emphatic 7-3 win over Shelbourne in the EA Sports Cup on Monday.

It is the first time the two sides have come up against one another this season, with Cork winning two and drawing one of their encounters last year.

Speaking ahead of the game, Cork boss John Caulfield said: “It has been very, very intense in recent weeks and I think that is why you have seen results that are unpredictable, compared to other years. To have a complete week of training before going up to Derry is something we are happy about.”

The 53-year-old coach paid tribute to Derry, suggesting they are good enough to challenge for the title this season.

“They have a very good home record, they are unbeaten and they have scored a lot of goals. They have a young, dynamic team with a lot of wise heads in amongst them. The likes of Doherty, Peers and Patterson are guys who have been around the league a long time and know it inside out. They also have the likes of McEneff, Curtis and Hale. They are a bit like ourselves, their home record is really good and they have put themselves right up there to challenge for the league title.

“We know it will be a very difficult game, as it always is at the Brandywell, but, at the same time, we are going up there with a full squad. The guys coming in off the bench are doing really well, and that is important.”

Defender Alan Bennett, who returned from injury on Saturday, added: “It was great to be back, really good. It went on a bit longer than I thought it would, which was a bit disappointing, but it is gone now, so it is all good.”

It (Limerick) was a good game to come back into and it was a good game in the sense that, maybe in the past, we would have drawn that game, having missed the penalty and conceded, but I think this group has moved beyond that in terms of mentality and strength of character.”

“John has been building up the squad and the strength in depth slowly but surely over the last few years. If you go back, he was bringing on young lads, inexperienced lads off the bench, but now you are bringing in guys with big experience and high levels of game time under their belts; you have to make an impact and that is what he wants.”

Johnny Dunleavy will be unavailable for Cork as he continues his rehabilitation from injury, while Gearóid Morrissey, Shane Griffin, Steven Beattie and Bennett are all doubts for the game.

Meanwhile, Derry boss Kenny Shiels indicated he could rest a few players owing to the hectic schedule of recent weeks.

“We have to take things one game at a time but we can’t ignore the fact that the big matches are coming thick and fast,” he told reporters. “We don’t have any major injuries as such but when you play so many games in a short space of time the little niggles start to come into play.”

“You saw our training session this morning where a couple of lads sat it out. Sometimes something like that can help ease things a bit.”

Ahead of the game, Shiels also refused to be drawn on the subject of Ireland U21 international Ronan Curtis’ future.

“I’ve nothing new to add,” he said. “Any discussions between Ronan’s representatives and other clubs is out of my hands. I hope he will be here for our European campaign but that’s not up to me.”

Premier Division fixtures

pd

First Division fixtures

fd

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

All you need to know about the 4 newest additions to the Ireland squad>

Wenger selects trophyless spell as surprise highlight of Arsenal reign>

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
The42 Team
@The42_ie
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
The Rugby Show: Champions Cup final 2018 preview
'Our whole thing was that we've got to have the same attitude as Donnacha'
‘If you strip it all back in rugby, it’s who hits who the hardest’
FOOTBALL
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
'I am not critical of the performance at all... We were positive in the game'
Manchester City goalkeeper Ederson earns Guinness World Record
'I knew I was going to play. The only problem was I also knew he didn't want to play me'
LEINSTER
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Master of his craft Sexton on the verge of greatest season yet
Explainer: How will the new Leinster and Munster senior hurling championships work in 2018?
Leinster bring RDS capacity closer to 19,000 with temporary seating for Munster clash
HURLING
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'They've a lot to offer in that environment:' Wexford's McDonald the latest GAA player to open up a gym
'I will always learn off Pat' - Cunningham on working with Gilroy
Black cards, two referees, mouthguards and melees - the issues facing the GAA's officials this summer
MANCHESTER UNITED
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
Man United 'very positive' Ferguson will recover - Mourinho
'I hate him, that b******! He's such a difficult player to play against'
Jones: 'I know he has that fight in him. Hopefully he'll recover well'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie