Monday 28 May, 2018
Cork forward O'Neill to undergo scan on knee injury

The attacker limped off in the second-half of Saturday night’s win over Tipperary.

By Fintan O'Toole Monday 28 May 2018, 6:15 AM
54 minutes ago 735 Views 1 Comment
Cork forward Colm O'Neill (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork forward Colm O'Neill (file photo).
Cork forward Colm O'Neill (file photo).
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

CORK FOOTBALLER COLM O’Neill will undergo an MRI scan on his knee after limping off in the second half of Saturday night’s Munster semi-final in Semple Stadium.

O’Neill was forced off in the 47th minute of the clash against Tipperary with Brian Hurley, who was marking his competitive Cork comeback from a two-year absence due to hamstring injuries, coming on to replace him.

An initial assessment of O’Neill’s knee resulted in team medics believing he may have possibly suffered an LCL (lateral knee ligament) strain or a meniscal injury but an MRI scan is needed to fully evaluate the extent of the injury.

The 29-year-old has a history of serious knee injuries with the luckless O’Neill having torn his cruciate on three occasions. The first occurred in a club game in 2008 before twice suffering the same setback in league games with Cork, in 2011 against Galway and in 2013 against Donegal.

The Ballyclough club man fired home the only goal of the game on Saturday night, netting in the first half in Thurles as Cork ran out eventual 1-17 to 0-9 victors.

They have now advanced to the Munster final against Kerry or Clare on Saturday 23 June.

