This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 17 °C Sunday 9 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cork snatch All-Ireland senior camogie title from Kilkenny in stoppage-time once again

A late free from Orla Cotter saw Cork retain their crown.

By Kevin O'Brien Sunday 9 Sep 2018, 5:55 PM
27 minutes ago 3,149 Views 24 Comments
http://the42.ie/4226682

Cork 0-14 

Kilkenny 0-13

Kevin O’Brien reports from Croke Park

CORK BROKE KILKENNY hearts in injury-time on All-Ireland final day for the second year in succession as Orla Cotter’s fifth free of the day proved the winner. 

Aoife Murray lifts the O'Duffy Cup Cork captain Aoife Murray lifts the O'Duffy Cup Source: James Crombie/INPHO

With the sides locked at 0-13 apiece in the 61st minute, Cotter won a debatable free near the sideline and held her nerve to slot it over and seal Cork’s fourth title in five years.

Kilkenny lost last year’s final in equally devastating manner when injury-time scores from Gemma O’Connor and Julia White stole the 2017 title for Cork.

The latest edition of this of this riveting rivalry produced another heart-stopping encounter but late frees from the excellent Chloe Sigerson and Cotter saw Cork retain the crown.

Kilkenny arrived into this game as the three-in-a-row league champions and won all five games on their way to the final with an average winning margin of over 10 points, but Cork’s ability to see out a tight encounter proved the difference once again.

21,467 was today’s official attendance in Croke Park, marginally up on last year’s crowd of 20,037 but still well short of the 46,500 that attended the 2017 Ladies football final. 

There were some misgivings over the defensive nature of last year’s decider amid worry the game was becoming too negative. Both defences were on top once again this afternoon in a cagey affair where the majority of scores came through frees. 

Amy O'Connor with Davina Tobin, Ann Dalton and Grace Walsh Amy O'Connor battles for possession with Davina Tobin, Ann Dalton and Grace Walsh Source: Bryan Keane/INPHO

A tactical battle saw Cork flood midfield with bodies as Kilkenny withdrew a forward to utilise Claire Phelan as sweeper, with Katie Power and Anna Farrell their a two-woman full-forward line. 

Grace Walsh, sister of Tommy and Padraig Walsh, formed part of an impressive Kilkenny defence that kept Cork’s talented attack quiet. It was at the far end where Kilkenny struggled to trouble the scoreboard and they had just four different scores with only 0-4 from play.

The movement in Cork’s front six was excellent and they raced out of the blocks into a 0-4 to 0-1 lead. They’d have been further in front had goalkeeper Aoife Murray dispatched her seventh-minute penalty into the net, but instead she drilled it over the bar.

Denise Gaule dragged Kilkenny back into the game with her accurate free-taking, while Shelly Farrell clipped over a 65. It took Cork until the 23rd minute to score from play, which was a good indication of the stop-start nature of this contest.

Near end of half, the game started to warm up and we were treated to some free-flowing camogie. Gaule’s fifth score of the day was a stunning point from play near her own 65, but Cork ensured they were level at the interval after two fine Orla Cronin scores.

Anna Farrell with Laura Treacy Anna Farrell takes on Laura Treacy Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

A brace of frees from Orla Cotter pushed Cork two ahead but Kilkenny were back on level terms through a long-range Meighan Farrell score and a placed ball from Gaule.

Five-time All-Star Cotter put a scoreable free from inside the 45m well wide and at the far end Kilkenny forced two good saves out of Murray. She denied Anna Farrell and Miriam Walsh from close-range but Gaule floated over the 65 to push the Cats clear. 

Amy O’Connor hit Cork’s first score from play in 23 minutes to level the game at 0-12 apiece with three minutes left on the clock. Sigerson sent over a bomb from 70m but Kilkenny equalised immediately through another Gaule free. 

As the game ticked into stoppage-time, Cotter was deemed to have been fouled as she was surrounded by Cats defenders. After missing a very scoreable free 10 minutes earlier, she made no mistake from the pressure free to seal the title. 

Scorers for Cork: Orla Cotter 0-5 (0-5f), Chloe Sigerson 0-3 (0-3f), Orla Cronin and Katrina Mackey 0-2 each, Amy O’Connor and Aoife Murray (0-1 pen) 0-1 each.

Scorers for Kilkenny: Denise Gaule 0-9 (0-7f, 0-1 65), Meighan Farrell, Julie Ann Malone, Michelle Quilty and Shelly Farrell (0-1 65) 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Aoife Murray (Cloughduv)

17. Leanne O’Sullivan (Glen Rovers) 
3. Laura Treacy (Killeagh)
4. Pamela Mackey (Douglas)

15. Hannah Looney (Killeagh)
5. Libby Coppinger (St Colums)
7. Chloe Sigerson (Killeagh)

6. Gemma O’Connor (St Finbarrs)
9. Ashling Thompson (Milford)

10. Amy O’Connor (St Vincent’s)
11. Orla Cronin (Enniskeane)
12. Orla Cotter (St Catherines)

13. Katrina Mackey (Douglas)
8. Julia White (Douglas)
20. Linda Collins (Courcey Rovers)

Subs

19. Lauren Homan (St Vincents) for Collins (50)
14. Niamh McCarthy (Inniscarra) for Amy O’Connor (63)

Kilkenny

1. Emma Kavanagh (Rower-Inistoge)

4. Grace Walsh (Tullaroan)
3. Catherine Foley (Windgap)
2. Collette Dormer (Paulstown/Goresbridge)

5. Claire Phelan (Lisdowney)

6. Anne Dalton (St Lachtain’s Freshford)
19. Edwina Keane (St Martins) 
7. Davina Tobin (Emeralds)

9. Meighan Farrell (Thomastown)
12. Denise Gaule (Windgap)

10. Julie Ann Malone (Mullinavat)
14. Michelle Quilty  (Mullinavat)
13. Shelly Farrell (Thomastown)

11. Katie Power (Piltown)
8. Anna Farrell (Thomastown)

Subs

15. Miriam Walsh (Tullaroan) for Quilty (35)

Referee: Eamon Cassidy (Derry)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (24)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CORK
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Cork's Shaky Bridge is going to be repaired - but it's still going to be shaky
    Aiming to atone for Croke Park setbacks, ladies football success and getting set for life in Abu Dhabi
    'I wanted to give up. I made the phone call - 'I can’t do it' - but they all rallied around me'
    FOOTBALL
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    Pogba: 'As long as you do not see me in a Barcelona jersey, it's because I'm in Manchester'
    There's always someone worse off: Iceland hit for six in Nations League opener
    Pjanic admits Bosnia 'a little bit lucky' as Michael O'Neill laments 'sore' home defeat
    LIVERPOOL
    'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    'I left something behind me and that's not an easy thing to come to terms with'
    The world record 'throw-in specialist' looking to help Klopp's Liverpool towards the title
    Fabinho claims he's happy with start to life at Liverpool despite still waiting for competitive debut
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Emery's Arsenal âfeels like a new clubâ - Bellerin
    Emery's Arsenal ‘feels like a new club’ - Bellerin
    Man City's Sane announces birth of daughter after withdrawing from Germany squad
    Chelsea boss found out he was sacked by Napoli on TV

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie