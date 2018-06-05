This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 13 °C Tuesday 5 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'It'd be a missed opportunity' - Munster ladies final unlikely to be part of Páirc Uí Chaoimh double-header

Two Cork-Kerry deciders are on the agenda for Saturday 23 June.

By Fintan O'Toole Tuesday 5 Jun 2018, 6:45 AM
46 minutes ago 514 Views No Comments
http://the42.ie/4052671
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO
Image: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

EX-CORK FOOTBALL star and current ladies football selector James Masters believes it will be ‘a missed opportunity’ if a double header of Cork-Kerry Munster football finals does not take place on Saturday 23 June.

The meeting of the teams managed by Eamonn Fitzmaurice and Ronan McCarthy is pencilled in for 7pm that evening in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

But despite the ladies football decider also set to take place on the same day, it seems unlikely that it will be held in Páirc Uí Chaoimh with the minor football final between Kerry and Clare scheduled for 5pm and a triple-header of games likely to be ruled out by the Munster Council.

Masters has frequently called for the Cork ladies footballers, who won 11 All-Ireland senior titles between 2005 and 2016, to be given the opportunity to play in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Eight ladies football league games were played as part of double-headers with male counterparts this spring while the Munster semi-final between Kerry and Waterford was a curtain-raiser on Sunday to Kerry’s comprehensive provincial last four win over Clare.

“Obviously we would love Páirc Uí Chaoimh but I think their hands are tied with the Munster Council as they won’t allow three games in the same day,” says Masters.

“It’d be a missed opportunity. There’s been a lot of talk about double-headers of late.  You look at Dublin, they have gone above and beyond with games in Croke Park. We got to experience that earlier in the year in the league against them and it was great.

“As far as we know at the moment, it’s not a runner and there’s talk our game could be in Páirc Uí Rinn. I know Tracey Kennedy in the county board is very keen to see our games played in Páirc Uí Chaoimh, she’s very proactive.

“But I know there’s a bigger picture and if it doesn’t happen, I hope it’s something that will happen soon. I’d be saying the same if it ended up Tipperary and Waterford contesting this final. When the dates came out at the start of the season, the two final dates were in for the same weekend.

“Don’t get me wrong, I’m not trying to take away from the minor game. I played years ago in a Munster minor final and it was a great occasion before a senior game.

“But going with equality, and looking how much effort is put in, it’s a real pity that some great players for Cork who have had such decorated careers, haven’t set foot in Páirc Uí Chaoimh.”

Ciara O'Sullivan raises the trophy in the air as the team celebrates Cork captain Ciara O'Sullivan after their 2016 All-Ireland ladies final victory. Source: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

If the Cork-Kerry Munster ladies final does take place on 23 June, Masters hopes that there will be some joined-up thinking to provide a ticket package to attract fans to both games.

“I’d love to see the LGFA and GAA come together so that say if you buy an LGFA ticket for the match in the afternoon and say it’s in Páirc Uí Rinn, you could go half a mile down the road that evening to the Cork-Kerry game and get some sort of concession.

“Some kind of a deal would be great. That’s my personal view. It’d be great if we could attract a crowd to our game. A throw-in time of 5pm would be great and then it’s just a short walk to Páirc Uí Chaoimh after.

“At least by having it in Páirc Uí Rinn, I think it’d be brilliant in creating an atmosphere and drawing a crowd rather than say having the next day in Mallow.”

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend

Anthony Nash: ‘I don’t think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Benzema claims Champions League final goal was not lucky
Benzema claims Champions League final goal was not lucky
De Gea makes rare goalkeeping error as Spain are held in pre-World Cup friendly
Injury denies Bendtner a place in Denmark's World Cup squad
IRELAND
'We underestimated them. That was disrespectful and they taught us a lesson'
'We underestimated them. That was disrespectful and they taught us a lesson'
Ireland settle into Paradise as Sexton and O'Mahony prepare to step up
Ireland's achievements at London 7s are the latest step in a laudable rise
HURLING
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
New type of synthetic hurley used by Waterford attacker after season away from inter-county game
6 talking points after a madcap Munster senior hurling weekend
Anthony Nash: 'I don’t think any supporter would be disagreeing with more Saturday night games'
PREMIER LEAGUE
Brazil midfielder quiet amid reports of â¬50 million Man United move
Brazil midfielder quiet amid reports of €50 million Man United move
Liverpool goalkeeper Karius suffered concussion during Champions League final
Toure says Guardiola 'has problem with African players'

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie