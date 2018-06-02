This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Saturday 2 June, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork

34,607 were in attendance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh tonight.

By Fintan O'Toole Saturday 2 Jun 2018, 8:57 PM
59 minutes ago 9,234 Views 35 Comments
http://the42.ie/4050292

Cork 1-25
Limerick 0-28

Fintan O’Toole reports from Páirc Uí Chaoimh

KYLE HAYES POUNCED to ensure Limerick were rewarded for their efforts on a thrilling night of hurling, when he swung over a point deep in injury-time as Cork had to settle for a draw for the second time in six days.

Trailing 0-14 to 0-12 at the interval, Limerick turned the match around decisively in the second half with 34,607 supporters in attendance at Páirc Uí Chaoimh to witness a pulsating encounter.

Pat Horgan and Seamus Harnedy with Sean Finn of Richie English Cork and Limerick players battle for possession. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

Limerick had been rocked in the 26th minute, a red card brandished towards their attacker Aaron Gillane for a challenge on defender Sean O’Donoghue, who was booked after the incident.

Then Cork pounced for what transpired to be the solitary goal of the game in the 44th minute, Patrick Horgan ghosting inside the Limerick cover and when he was picked out by Seamus Harnedy, Horgan drilled a shot to the net.

James Owens red cads Aaron Gillane Aaron Gillane is dismissed by referee James Owens. Source: James Crombie/INPHO

That score propelled Cork into a 1-15 to 0-15 lead yet Limerick’s response was magnificent with Seamus Flanagan leading the line in attack superbly with a series of fine points.

Limerick were in front by three when Tom Morrissey, who deputised for Gillane from placed balls, put over a 65th minute free. Yet Cork reeled off four without reply courtesy of Conor Lehane, Horgan and Darragh Fitzgibbon (2) to nudge themselves into the lead.

The action unfolded at a furious pace in the closing stages – Diarmaid Byrnes launching over a free to bring Limerick level, Horgan clipping over a point for Cork before Hayes supplied that crucial late score.

Cork had one last chance to hit the winner but Seamus Harnedy under severe pressure saw his strike brilliantly blocked down by Limerick’s Sean Finn.

The game began in a sprightly fashion with several scores as Horgan and Fitzgibbon showed early on that they would point the way for Cork, who were in front 0-6 to 0-4 by the 10th minute. Limerick countered to draw level at 0-8 apiece by the 19th minute yet Cork forged ahead from there on in the opening period.

But despite the personnel advantage gained by Cork, it was honours even at the finish. Both teams remain unbeaten with Limerick moving on to face Waterford next Sunday and Cork having a weekend off.

Scorers for Cork: Patrick Horgan 1-11 (0-7f, 0-1 ’65), Darragh Fitzgibbon 0-4, Conor Lehane 0-3, Shane Kingston, Daniel Kearney 0-2 each, Colm Spillane, Mark Coleman, Luke Meade 0-1 each.

Scorers for Limerick: Tom Morrissey 0-9 (0-5f), Seamus Flanagan 0-5, Cian Lynch 0-3, Darragh O’Donovan, Diarmaid Byrnes (0-2f), Graeme Mulcahy, Kyle Hayes 0-2 each, Dan Morrissey, Gearoid Hegarty, Aaron Gillane (0-1f) 0-1 each.

Cork

1. Anthony Nash (Kanturk)

2. Sean O’Donoghue (Inniscarra)
3. Damien Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
4. Colm Spillane (Castlelyons)

5. Mark Ellis (Millstreet)
6. Christopher Joyce (Na Piarsaigh)
7. Mark Coleman (Blarney)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Bill Cooper (Youghal)

14. Conor Lehane (Midleton)
11. Dean Brosnan (Glen Rovers)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Shane Kingston (Douglas)
10. Seamus Harnedy (St Ita’s – captain)
15. Patrick Horgan (Glen Rovers)

Subs

19. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum) for O’Donoghue (half-time)
20. Luke Meade (Newcestown) for Brosnan (half-time)
21. Michael Cahalane (Bandon) for Kingston (60)
25. Jamie Coughlan (Newtownshandrum) for Lehane (71)

Limerick

1. Nickie Quaid (Effin)

2. Sean Finn (Bruff)
3. Mike Casey (Na Piarsaigh)
4. Richie English (Doon)

5. Diarmaid Byrnes (Patrickswell)
6. Declan Hannon (Adare)
7. Dan Morrissey (Ahane)

8. Darragh O’Donovan (Doon)
9. Cian Lynch (Patrickswell)

10. Gearoid Hegarty (St Patrick’s)
11. Kyle Hayes (Kildimo-Pallaskenny)
12. Tom Morrissey (Ahane)

13. Aaron Gillane (Patrickswell)
14. Seamus Flanagan (Feohanagh-Castlemahon)
15. Graeme Mulcahy (Kilmallock)

Subs

24. William O’Donoghue (Na Piarsaigh) for Hannon (inj) (6)
19. David Dempsey (Na Piarsaigh) for Hegarty (55)
17. Paul Browne (Bruff) for O’Donovan (61)
23. Barry Murphy (Doon) for Mulcahy (62)
26. Pat Ryan (Doon) for Flanagan (inj) (64)

Referee: James Owens (Wexford)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

‘The ref just gave up keeping the score at one stage, that’s no word of a lie’ – Clare’s football progress

‘Missing one or two is a lot, but seven or eight, mother of God I couldn’t believe it’

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Fintan O'Toole
@fotoole13
fintan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (35)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
CHAMPIONS CUP
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
'I'd like to think that I have a lot more to give' - Leinster's Larmour looking up
The 'brothers' culture that has been a key part of Leinster's rebuild
Cooney looking forward to either Tests or Thailand after delivering on personal promise
FOOTBALL
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Neuer makes long-awaited comeback in surprise Germany defeat to Austria
Impressive England go 9 games unbeaten with World Cup warm-up win
Napoli 'refused' €50 million Man City bid for star midfielder
IRELAND
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
McNamara names five changes as Ireland U20s look to overcome Junior Springboks
'There’s a greater goal in mind' - Schmidt looking to trial things in Australia
'He's been coaching for two years in our environment': Schmidt excited to bring Payne's influence to Oz
HURLING
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
John Kiely: 'I feel like issuing a photograph of the state of his rib cage after what was done'
Hayes point grabs draw for 14-man Limerick in Munster hurling thriller against Cork
Westmeath book McDonagh Cup final place while Kerry seal survival
GALWAY
Canning stars with 0-12 as All-Ireland champions book Leinster final spot
Canning stars with 0-12 as All-Ireland champions book Leinster final spot
As it happened: Cork v Limerick, Munster SHC
As it happened: Wexford v Galway, Leinster SHC

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie