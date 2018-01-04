  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Dublin: 2 °C Friday 5 January, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Fresh faces aplenty as Cork name football and hurling teams for McGrath Cup and MSHL

Only five footballers remain from the squad which exited the Championship to Mayo, while John Meyler makes seven changes.

By Gavan Casey Thursday 4 Jan 2018, 9:37 PM
9 hours ago 7,018 Views 3 Comments
http://the42.ie/3782252
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO
Image: Bryan Keane/INPHO

JUST FIVE OF the Cork squad which exited the Championship to Mayo last summer have kept their places in Ronan McCarthy’s team to face Waterford in the McGrath Cup on Sunday.

Ryan Price earns a start in goal, while Ian Maguire retains a role in the Rebels’ midfield.

2017 sensation Sean Powter, who netted against the All-Ireland finalists during Cork’s one-point defeat, moves up to the half-forward line alongside the returning Mark Collins.

John O’Rourke has been pushed up to corner-forward.

Throw-in at The Gold Coast Resort, Ballinacourty, Dungarvan is at 2pm.

Cork XV to play Waterford

1. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

2. Eoin Lavers (Doheny’s)
3. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)
4. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
6. Sean White (Clonakilty)
7. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)
9. Cillian O Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
11. Sean Powter (Douglas)
12. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)
15. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary)

Subs:

16. Mark White (Clonakilty)
17. Sean Wilson (Douglas)
18. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)
19. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarr’s)
20. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)
21. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)
22. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)
23. Daniel O Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)
24. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)
25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)
26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Sean Powter Sean Powter Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

John Meyler, meanwhile, has made seven changes to the side which lost Cork’s Munster Senior League opener to Limerick last weekend.

Anthony Nash, Conor O’Sullivan, Rickard Cahalane, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade, Evan Sheehan and Shane Kingston all enter the fray for the All-Ireland semi-finalists for their Cusack Park clash with Clare, with throw-in also at 2pm.

Cork team to play Clare

1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk

2. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)
3. Eoghain Murphy (Sarsfields)
4. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)
6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
7. Rickard Cahalane (Ballymartle)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Eoghain Finn (St Finbarr’s)
11. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)
12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Robert O Shea (Carrigaline)
14. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)
15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)
17. John Cashman (Blackrock)
18. Ian Cahill (Cloyne)
19. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)
20. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)
21. Eoghan Keniry (Killeagh)
22. Conor Twomey (Newtownshandrum)
23. John Looney (Aghada)
24. Greg Murphy (Newcestown)
25. Aaron Myers (Sarsfields)

The42 has just published its first book, Behind The Lines, a collection of some of the year’s best sports stories. Pick up your copy in Eason’s, or order it here today (€10):

Buy now

‘We wouldn’t be losing sleep over it’ – a low-key January start for the Gilroy hurling era in Dublin

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Gavan Casey
gavan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
PREMIER LEAGUE
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
Masterclass from Irish youngster and an Obiang screamer sees Spurs held at Wembley
'Going through that experience opened my eyes to how cutthroat football can be'
Inter rule out move for out-of-favour Man United man Mkhitaryan
ARSENAL
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Wenger fumes after Arsenal hit by fresh penalty pain
Is Jack Wilshere back and more Arsenal-Chelsea talking points
Late drama sees Arsenal claim point against Chelsea in Premier League thriller
FOOTBALL
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Mohamed Salah wins African Footballer of the Year
Bale scores in first start since September as Madrid kick off 2018 with a win
€105 million star returns as Barcelona held in 2018 bow
LEINSTER
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
Analysis: Exciting James Lowe bringing a smile to Leinster faces
'It's really special being able to come in every day and do something you love with your best friends'
Carbery uses injury lay-off to work on place-kicking with Ireland coach Murphy
BARCELONA
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
'All the things I could say now will only create stories'
Coutinho? I prefer my players, says Barca coach
Coutinho chooses Barca shirt number, United want PSG winger and all today's transfer gossip

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie