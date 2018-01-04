Fresh faces aplenty as Cork name football and hurling teams for McGrath Cup and MSHL

JUST FIVE OF the Cork squad which exited the Championship to Mayo last summer have kept their places in Ronan McCarthy’s team to face Waterford in the McGrath Cup on Sunday.

Ryan Price earns a start in goal, while Ian Maguire retains a role in the Rebels’ midfield.

2017 sensation Sean Powter, who netted against the All-Ireland finalists during Cork’s one-point defeat, moves up to the half-forward line alongside the returning Mark Collins.

John O’Rourke has been pushed up to corner-forward.

Throw-in at The Gold Coast Resort, Ballinacourty, Dungarvan is at 2pm.

Cork XV to play Waterford

1. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa)

2. Eoin Lavers (Doheny’s)

3. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown)

4. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

6. Sean White (Clonakilty)

7. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s)

9. Cillian O Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

11. Sean Powter (Douglas)

12. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Cathal Vaughan (Iveleary)

Subs:

16. Mark White (Clonakilty)

17. Sean Wilson (Douglas)

18. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s)

19. Dylan Quinn (St Finbarr’s)

20. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

21. Padraig Clancy (Fermoy)

22. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

23. Daniel O Callaghan (Clyda Rovers)

24. Cian Dorgan (Ballincollig)

25. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

26. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs)

Sean Powter Source: Donall Farmer/INPHO

John Meyler, meanwhile, has made seven changes to the side which lost Cork’s Munster Senior League opener to Limerick last weekend.

Anthony Nash, Conor O’Sullivan, Rickard Cahalane, Darragh Fitzgibbon, Luke Meade, Evan Sheehan and Shane Kingston all enter the fray for the All-Ireland semi-finalists for their Cusack Park clash with Clare, with throw-in also at 2pm.

Cork team to play Clare

1. Anthony Nash – Kanturk

2. Conor O’Sullivan (Sarsfields)

3. Eoghain Murphy (Sarsfields)

4. David Griffin (Carrigaline)

5. Chris O’Leary (Valley Rovers)

6. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)

7. Rickard Cahalane (Ballymartle)

8. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

9. Luke Meade (Newcestown)

10. Eoghain Finn (St Finbarr’s)

11. Brian Lawton (Castlemartyr)

12. Daniel Kearney (Sarsfields)

13. Robert O Shea (Carrigaline)

14. Evan Sheehan (Na Piarsaigh)

15. Shane Kingston (Douglas)

Subs:

16. Patrick Collins (Ballinhassig)

17. John Cashman (Blackrock)

18. Ian Cahill (Cloyne)

19. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neill’s)

20. Conor Cahalane (St Finbarr’s)

21. Eoghan Keniry (Killeagh)

22. Conor Twomey (Newtownshandrum)

23. John Looney (Aghada)

24. Greg Murphy (Newcestown)

25. Aaron Myers (Sarsfields)

