Four changes for Cork as McCarthy shuffles the deck for trip to Navan

RONAN MCCARTHY HAS made four changes to the Cork team which succumbed to Cavan in PÃ¡irc UÃ Chaoimh as the Rebels gear up to face Meath in PÃ¡irc Tailteann this Sunday.
Clon â€˜keeper Mark White comes in for fellow youngster Anthony Casey between the sticks, while Douglasâ€™ Kevin Flahive â€“ who swapped half-back for half-forward a fortnight ago â€“ moves all the way back to right corner-back this weekend as Sam Ryan drops to the bench.
Mallowâ€™s Matthew Taylor replaces MicheÃ¡l McSweeney beside Flahive, while Kevin Crowley comes back in for Cian Kiely at half-back: Kiely replaced Crowley after just seven minutes in the PÃ¡irc the last day.
Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll takes Flahiveâ€™s slot at half-forward, and, in the Leesiderâ€™s final change, Michael Hurley makes way for John Oâ€™Rourke at corner-forward.
The Division 2 fixture in Navan throws in at 3pm on Sunday.
Cork team to play Meath
1. Mark White (Clonakilty)
2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)
3. Jamie Oâ€™Sullivan (Bishopstown)
4. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)
5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)
6. Brian Oâ€™Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
7. TomÃ¡s Clancy (Fermoy)
8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrâ€™s) Captain
9. Cillian Oâ€™Hanlon (Kilshannig)
10. Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)
11. Sean White (Clonakilty)
12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)
13. John Oâ€™Rourke (Carbery Rangers)
14. Colm Oâ€™Neill (Ballyclough)
15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)
Replacements
16. Ryan Price (Oâ€™Donovan Rossa), 17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrâ€™s), 18. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown), 19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), 20. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown), 21. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael), 22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), 23. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs), 24. Donnacha Oâ€™Connor (Ballydesmond)
COMMENTS