Four changes for Cork as McCarthy shuffles the deck for trip to Navan

RONAN MCCARTHY HAS made four changes to the Cork team which succumbed to Cavan in PÃ¡irc UÃ­ Chaoimh as the Rebels gear up to face Meath in PÃ¡irc Tailteann this Sunday.

Clon â€˜keeper Mark White comes in for fellow youngster Anthony Casey between the sticks, while Douglasâ€™ Kevin Flahive â€“ who swapped half-back for half-forward a fortnight ago â€“ moves all the way back to right corner-back this weekend as Sam Ryan drops to the bench.

Mallowâ€™s Matthew Taylor replaces MicheÃ¡l McSweeney beside Flahive, while Kevin Crowley comes back in for Cian Kiely at half-back: Kiely replaced Crowley after just seven minutes in the PÃ¡irc the last day.

Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll takes Flahiveâ€™s slot at half-forward, and, in the Leesiderâ€™s final change, Michael Hurley makes way for John Oâ€™Rourke at corner-forward.

The Division 2 fixture in Navan throws in at 3pm on Sunday.

Cork team to play Meath

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

3. Jamie Oâ€™Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Brian Oâ€™Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

7. TomÃ¡s Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarrâ€™s) Captain

9. Cillian Oâ€™Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin Oâ€™Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John Oâ€™Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Colm Oâ€™Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Replacements

16. Ryan Price (Oâ€™Donovan Rossa), 17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarrâ€™s), 18. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown), 19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), 20. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown), 21. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael), 22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), 23. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs), 24. Donnacha Oâ€™Connor (Ballydesmond)