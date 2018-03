Four changes for Cork as McCarthy shuffles the deck for trip to Navan

RONAN MCCARTHY HAS made four changes to the Cork team which succumbed to Cavan in Páirc Uí Chaoimh as the Rebels gear up to face Meath in Páirc Tailteann this Sunday.

Clon ‘keeper Mark White comes in for fellow youngster Anthony Casey between the sticks, while Douglas’ Kevin Flahive – who swapped half-back for half-forward a fortnight ago – moves all the way back to right corner-back this weekend as Sam Ryan drops to the bench.

Mallow’s Matthew Taylor replaces Micheál McSweeney beside Flahive, while Kevin Crowley comes back in for Cian Kiely at half-back: Kiely replaced Crowley after just seven minutes in the Páirc the last day.

Kevin O’Driscoll takes Flahive’s slot at half-forward, and, in the Leesider’s final change, Michael Hurley makes way for John O’Rourke at corner-forward.

The Division 2 fixture in Navan throws in at 3pm on Sunday.

Cork team to play Meath

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

3. Jamie O’Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Matthew Taylor (Mallow)

5. Kevin Crowley (Millstreet)

6. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

7. Tomás Clancy (Fermoy)

8. Ian Maguire (St Finbarr’s) Captain

9. Cillian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

10. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

11. Sean White (Clonakilty)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. John O’Rourke (Carbery Rangers)

14. Colm O’Neill (Ballyclough)

15. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

Replacements

16. Ryan Price (O’Donovan Rossa), 17. Sam Ryan (St Finbarr’s), 18. Micheal McSweeney (Newcestown), 19. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig), 20. Conor Dorman (Bishopstown), 21. Peter Kelleher (Kimichael), 22. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven), 23. Stephen Sherlock (St Finbarrs), 24. Donnacha O’Connor (Ballydesmond)