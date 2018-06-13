Cork unveil starting side for Munster U20 football clash with Tipperary

CORK HAVE NAMED their starting side for Saturday’s Munster U20 football opener against Tipperary with two players involved who started in last year’s provincial U21 final loss to Kerry.

Manager Sean Hayes, a Cork senior selector, is in charge as they play their first tie in the new underage grade with corner-back Liam O’Donovan and centre-back Aidan Browne both having played in that decider in 2017.

O’Donovan captains the team from left corner-back with Cork having to plan without goalkeeper Mark White for this championship as he played between the posts for the senior side in last month’s Munster semi-final against Tipperary.

Defenders Nathan Walsh and Tadhg Corkery, midfielder Jack Ryan and the forward trio of Colm O’Callaghan, Cathal Maguire and Damien Gore all started for the Cork minor team that reached the 2016 Munster final against Kerry.

Throw-in at Páirc Uí Rinn on Saturday is 7.30pm.

Cork

1. Ian Giltinan (Carrigaline)

2. Nathan Walsh (Douglas)

3. Brian Murphy (Nemo Rangers)

4. Liam O’Donovan (Clonakilty – captain)

5. Tadhg Corkery (Cill Na Martra)

6. Aidan Browne (Newmarket)

7. Tom Linehan (St Michael’s)

8. Maurice Shanley (Clonakilty)

9. Jack Ryan (Ballymartle)

10. Mark Keane (Mitchelstown)

11. Colm O’Callaghan (Éire Óg)

12. Cathal Maguire (Castlehaven)

13. Chris Óg Jones (Iveleary)

14. Mathnew Bradley (Aghabullogue)

15. Damien Gore (Kilmacabea)

Subs

16. Eoin Kelleher (Éire Óg)

17. Alan McCarthy (St Finbarr’s)

18. Sean O’Sullivan (Mitchelstown)

19. Liam Wall (Kilmurry)

20. Sean Walsh (Mitchelstown)

21. Cillian Myers-Murray (St Finbarr’s)

22. Mark Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

23. Colm Barrett (St Finbarr’s)

24. Donagh Shorten (Ballingeary)

