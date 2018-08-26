This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Sunday 26 August, 2018
It’s prediction time. The Rebels are hot favourites at 1/5 with the bookies, while underdogs Tipperary are rated at 9/2.

Who do you fancy to lift the trophy at the Gaelic Grounds?

 

Welcome to our coverage of today’s All-Ireland U21 hurling decider between Cork and Tipperary. Here’s how the teams are named to start but we’ll let you know of any late changes:

Tipperary

1. Barry Hogan (Kiladangan)

2. Eoghan Connolly (Cashel King Cormacs)
3. Brian McGrath (Loughmore-Castleiney)
4. Killian O’Dwyer (Killenaule)

5. Podge Campion (Drom-Inch)
6. Robert Byrne (Portroe)
7. Dillon Quirke (Clonoulty-Rossmore)

8. Stephen Nolan (Drom-Inch)
9. Ger Browne (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams)

10. Colin English (Fr Sheehy’s — captain)
11. Jerome Cahill (Kilruane MacDonaghs)
12. Paudie Feehan (Killenaule)

13. Jake Morris (Nenagh Éire Óg)
14. Mark Kehoe (Kilsheelan-Kilcash)
15. Cian Darcy (Kilruane MacDonaghs)

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. David Griffin (Carrigaline)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarrs)

8. Ger Millerick (Fr O’ Neills)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erins Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas — captain)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

