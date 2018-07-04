Five changes to Cork's Munster final team as they gear up for Tyrone qualifier

CORK FOOTBALL MANAGER Ronan McCarthy has named a starting team showing five changes from the Munster final to face Tyrone in their All-Ireland SFC qualifier on Saturday.

Last month, Kerry stormed to the provincial crown with a 3-18 to 2-4 win over the Rebels at Páirc Uí Chaoimh.

Tyrone meanwhile, secured their spot in the Round 4 clash — a repeat of the 2009 All-Ireland semi-final which saw Cork triumph — after beating Cavan at the weekend.

Mallow’s James Loughrey and Ballincollig’s Cian Kiely are the two new additions to the Cork defence, with Kiely making his senior championship debut.

Brian O’Driscoll comes into midfield alongside Ian Maguire, while Castlehaven duo Brian Hurley and Michael Hurley start in the full-forward line.

There's a senior championship debut for Cian Kiely. Source: Oisin Keniry/INPHO

Sam Ryan, Tomas Clancy, Aidan Walsh, Kevin O’Driscoll and John O’Rourke all make way.

Throw-in at O’Moore Park is 5pm on Saturday evening.

Cork

1. Mark White (Clonakilty)

2. James Loughrey (Mallow)

3. Jamie O’ Sullivan (Bishopstown)

4. Kevin Crowley (MillStreet)

5. Kevin Flahive (Douglas)

6. Stephen Cronin (Nemo Rangers)

7. Cian Kiely (Ballincollig)

8. Ian Maguire (St. Finbarrs) – Captain

9. Brian O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

10. Sean White (Clonakilty)

11. Mark Collins (Castlehaven)

12. Ruairi Deane (Bantry Blues)

13. Luke Connolly (Nemo Rangers)

14. Brian Hurley (Castlehaven)

15. Michael Hurley (Castlehaven)

Subs

16. Anthony Casey ( Kiskeam)

17. Sam Ryan (St. Finbarrs)

18. Mathew Taylor (Mallow)

19. Tomas Clancy (Fermoy)

20. Aidan Walsh (Kanturk)

21. Killian O’Hanlon (Kilshannig)

22. Ronan O’Toole (Eire Og)

23. Kevin O’Driscoll (Tadhg MacCarthaigh)

24. John O Rourke ( Carbery Rangers)

25. Paul Kerrigan (Nemo Rangers)

26. Donnacha O’ Connor (Ballydesmond)

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!