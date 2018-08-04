This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 21 °C Saturday 4 August, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Liveblog

12,105 Views 16 Comments
Share
41Mins

Cork 3-17 Wexford 0-10

Fantastic goal for Cork, Tim O’Mahony heavily involved again as he cleverly scoops the ball over two Wexford backs for Healy to finish emphatically.

This game is surely beyond Wexford now as Eoin Kelly replaces Rory Higgins.

38Mins

Cork 2-17 Wexford 0-10

Robbie O’Flynn looks for his first score for Cork but it tails off wide.

38Mins

Cork 2-17 Wexford 0-10

Brilliant link-up play between Cork senior players Coleman and Kingston, who points for the Rebels.

Conor Cahalane replaces Ger Millerick on the Cork team.

Damien Reck with a nice long-range score for Wexford.

35Mins

Cork 2-16 Wexford 0-9 

Dalton throws a lovely dummy and slots over his eighth point of the day, followed by a John Cashman wide.

33Mins

Cork 2-15 Wexford 0-9 

Good chance for a point for Wexford’s Rowan White but he misses the target. Seconds later Liam Healy hits a wide for Cork.

32Mins

Cork 2-15 Wexford 0-9

Two half-time changes for Wexford: Darren Codd and Conor Hearne replace Oisin Foley and Liam Stafford.

32Mins

Cork 2-15 Wexford 0-9

Goal chance for a hat-trick for Tim O’Mahony but he fails to gather Liam Healy’s pass. Early let-off for Wexford.

Shane Kingston follows up with a point instead moments later.

Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-9

The game has resumed.

The teams are back out on the pitch. Wexford have a mountain to climb.

Can they do it? Stick with us to find out over the next half an hour or so.

First-half scorers

Cork: D Dalton 0-7, T O’Mahony 2-1, J O’Connor 0-3, S Kingston 0-2, L Healy 0-1.

Wexford: S Casey 0-5, A Maddock 0-2, D Reck and R White 0-1 each.

32Mins

Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-9

A Dalton free on the stroke of half-time for Cork leaves them 11 points ahead.

31Mins

Cork 2-13 Wexford 0-9

A couple of disappointing wides for Wexford and one for Cork just before the break. Two minutes being added on.

30Mins

Cork 2-13 Wexford 0-9

Casey slots over another free for Wexford but Jack O’Connor scores again for the Rebels moments later.

28Mins

Cork 2-12 Wexford 0-8

Damien Reck strikes a free for Wexford from inside his own half but it drifts wide.

26Mins

Cork 2-12 Wexford 0-8

Liam Healy capitalises on a mistake from Wexford goalkeeper Jack Cushe to score a point, with Tim O’Mahony following up with another.

Rowan White gets one back for Wexford.

24Mins

Cork 2-10 Wexford 0-7

Stephen O’Gorman replaces Shane Reck for Wexford.

24Mins

Cork 2-10 Wexford 0-7

Again it’s Dalton who puts Cork further ahead from a placed-ball.

23Mins

Cork 2-9 Wexford 0-7

Dalton extends Cork’s lead with a free before Wexford hit back through Damien Reck.

21Mins

Cork 2-8 Wexford 0-6

Again it’s Seamus Casey who responds for Wexford, hitting a wonderful score from the left wing.

 

20Mins

Cork 2-8 Wexford 0-5

Outstanding score by Jack O’Connor from out on the left sideline.

19Mins

Cork 2-7 Wexford 0-5

Dalton has a go from a free from 55 metres out, wide on the right, but it drifts away from the target.

18Mins

Cork 2-7 Wexford 0-5

Second of the day for Kingston.

17Mins

Cork 2-6 Wexford 0-5

Casey aims to get another one for Wexford with a straightforward free by his standards but surprisingly he puts it narrowly wide.

16Mins

Cork 2-6 Wexford 0-5

Excellent corner-forward play by Jack O’Connor and Cork pull further ahead, but Seamus Casey hits back with a sublime sideline cut.

13Mins

Cork 2-5 Wexford 0-4

Fantastic score from wide on the right by Cork senior star Shane Kingston.

13Mins

Cork 2-4 Wexford 0-4

Seamus Casey converts a free to bring the gap back to six.

11Mins

Cork 2-4 Wexford 0-3

Another one for Dalton, this time a superb strike from play.

10Mins

Cork 2-3 Wexford 0-3

O’Mahony gets his second goal after reacting quickest when Fitzgibbon’s shot was saved.

Maddock responds with another fine point for Wexford before Dalton gets his third free for Cork.

8Mins

Cork 1-2 Wexford 0-2

Great goal from O’Mahony as he wins the ball on the right, cuts inside, sees his first shot brilliantly saved by Jack Cushe before firing in the round.

Dalton increases the lead with a free.

6Mins

Cork 0-1 Wexford 0-2

Lovely pass from Seamus Casey sets up Aaron Maddock to put Wexford back in front.

 

4Mins

Cork 0-1 Wexford 0-1

Tim O’Mahony does well to win a free for Cork and Declan Dalton slots it over from close range.

2Mins

Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-1

Seamus Casey gives Wexford the lead with a free.

1Mins

Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-0

Liam Healy is also off target with Cork’s first shot.

1Mins

Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-0

Damien Reck with the first effort on goal but the Wexford man puts it wide.

Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-0

The game is underway.

Cork

1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)

2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)

5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)

18. John Cashman (Blackrock)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)

10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas — captain)

13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)

Wexford

1. Jack Cushe (Naomh Eanna)

2. Shane Reck (Olygate-Glenbrien)
3. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
4. Conor Firman (St Martin’s — captain)

5. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s)
6. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
7. Ian Carthy (Taghmon-Camross)

8. Garry Moloy (Naomh Eanna)
9. Rowan White (Glynn-Barntown)

10. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
11. Eoin Molloy (Naomh Eanna)
12. Liam Stafford (Adamstown)

13. Mikie Dwyer (Fethard)
14. Rory Higgins (Rathnure)
15. Seamus Casey (Olygate-Glenbrien)

We’ll bring you the teams shortly.

11-time winners Cork are bidding to reach an All-Ireland final at this grade for the first time since 1998.

Wexford, whose only title came in 1965, were beaten finalists in both 2014 and ’15.

Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the first of this year’s All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-finals.

Cork take on Wexford at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny for a place in the decider against Galway or Tipperary.

Throw-in is at 4pm and we’ll keep you updated here throughout the game.

About the author:

About the author
Paul Dollery
@PaulDollery
pauldollery@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

COMMENTS (16)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

 

Trending Tags

WORLD CUP
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
'I am not happy about this situation' - Chelsea boss Sarri says Willian's late return is 'strange'
Additional 7 million pints of beer sold this summer compared to last
'For football, Qatar 2022 is great news' - Graeme Souness looking forward to next World Cup
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
GOLF
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
German engineering: Kaymer continues his love affair with Abu Dhabi while Irish pepper top 10
Harrington disqualified in Abu Dhabi, Poulter says rules are 'complete bollocks'
Harrington back in the swing in Abu Dhabi
FOOTBALL
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
Stoppage-time winner seals 'incredible' Championship start for Lampard
'Racism was never an issue in Germany team' - Muller blames 'hypocritical' media for Ozil debacle
Jesus has signed a new deal to keep him at Manchester City until 2023
IRELAND
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Busy evening ahead as Ireland's McSharry and Hyland progress at European Champs
Ryan and Greene lead the way for Ireland on record-breaking morning at Europeans
The fairytale continues! Relive Ireland's famous World Cup win from last night
DUNDALK
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk dealt a 'harsh lesson' in emphatic Europa League exit
Dundalk crash out of the Europa League on a sobering night in Cyprus
As it happened: AEK Larnaca v Dundalk, Europa League second qualifying round

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie