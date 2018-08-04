The Rebels are bidding to end a 20-year wait for a place in the final against the 2014 and ’15 runners-up.
Cork 3-17 Wexford 0-10
Fantastic goal for Cork, Tim O’Mahony heavily involved again as he cleverly scoops the ball over two Wexford backs for Healy to finish emphatically.
This game is surely beyond Wexford now as Eoin Kelly replaces Rory Higgins.
GOAL! Cork 3-17 Wexford 0-10 (Liam Healy, 39)
Cork 2-17 Wexford 0-10
Robbie O’Flynn looks for his first score for Cork but it tails off wide.
Cork 2-17 Wexford 0-10
Brilliant link-up play between Cork senior players Coleman and Kingston, who points for the Rebels.
Conor Cahalane replaces Ger Millerick on the Cork team.
Damien Reck with a nice long-range score for Wexford.
Cork 2-16 Wexford 0-9
Dalton throws a lovely dummy and slots over his eighth point of the day, followed by a John Cashman wide.
Cork 2-15 Wexford 0-9
Good chance for a point for Wexford’s Rowan White but he misses the target. Seconds later Liam Healy hits a wide for Cork.
Cork 2-15 Wexford 0-9
Two half-time changes for Wexford: Darren Codd and Conor Hearne replace Oisin Foley and Liam Stafford.
Cork 2-15 Wexford 0-9
Goal chance for a hat-trick for Tim O’Mahony but he fails to gather Liam Healy’s pass. Early let-off for Wexford.
Shane Kingston follows up with a point instead moments later.
Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-9
The game has resumed.
The teams are back out on the pitch. Wexford have a mountain to climb.
Can they do it? Stick with us to find out over the next half an hour or so.
First-half scorers
Cork: D Dalton 0-7, T O’Mahony 2-1, J O’Connor 0-3, S Kingston 0-2, L Healy 0-1.
Wexford: S Casey 0-5, A Maddock 0-2, D Reck and R White 0-1 each.
Half-time: Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-9
Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-9
A Dalton free on the stroke of half-time for Cork leaves them 11 points ahead.
Cork 2-13 Wexford 0-9
A couple of disappointing wides for Wexford and one for Cork just before the break. Two minutes being added on.
Cork 2-13 Wexford 0-9
Casey slots over another free for Wexford but Jack O’Connor scores again for the Rebels moments later.
Cork 2-12 Wexford 0-8
Damien Reck strikes a free for Wexford from inside his own half but it drifts wide.
Cork 2-12 Wexford 0-8
Liam Healy capitalises on a mistake from Wexford goalkeeper Jack Cushe to score a point, with Tim O’Mahony following up with another.
Rowan White gets one back for Wexford.
Cork 2-10 Wexford 0-7
Stephen O’Gorman replaces Shane Reck for Wexford.
Cork 2-10 Wexford 0-7
Again it’s Dalton who puts Cork further ahead from a placed-ball.
Cork 2-9 Wexford 0-7
Dalton extends Cork’s lead with a free before Wexford hit back through Damien Reck.
Cork 2-8 Wexford 0-6
Again it’s Seamus Casey who responds for Wexford, hitting a wonderful score from the left wing.
Cork 2-8 Wexford 0-5
Outstanding score by Jack O’Connor from out on the left sideline.
Cork 2-7 Wexford 0-5
Dalton has a go from a free from 55 metres out, wide on the right, but it drifts away from the target.
Cork 2-7 Wexford 0-5
Second of the day for Kingston.
Cork 2-6 Wexford 0-5
Casey aims to get another one for Wexford with a straightforward free by his standards but surprisingly he puts it narrowly wide.
Cork 2-6 Wexford 0-5
Excellent corner-forward play by Jack O’Connor and Cork pull further ahead, but Seamus Casey hits back with a sublime sideline cut.
Cork 2-5 Wexford 0-4
Fantastic score from wide on the right by Cork senior star Shane Kingston.
Cork 2-4 Wexford 0-4
Seamus Casey converts a free to bring the gap back to six.
Cork 2-4 Wexford 0-3
Another one for Dalton, this time a superb strike from play.
Cork 2-3 Wexford 0-3
O’Mahony gets his second goal after reacting quickest when Fitzgibbon’s shot was saved.
Maddock responds with another fine point for Wexford before Dalton gets his third free for Cork.
GOAL! Cork 2-2 Wexford 0-2 (Tim O’Mahony, 9)
Cork 1-2 Wexford 0-2
Great goal from O’Mahony as he wins the ball on the right, cuts inside, sees his first shot brilliantly saved by Jack Cushe before firing in the round.
Dalton increases the lead with a free.
GOAL! Cork 1-1 Wexford 0-2 (Tim O’Mahony, 6)
Cork 0-1 Wexford 0-2
Lovely pass from Seamus Casey sets up Aaron Maddock to put Wexford back in front.
Cork 0-1 Wexford 0-1
Tim O’Mahony does well to win a free for Cork and Declan Dalton slots it over from close range.
Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-1
Seamus Casey gives Wexford the lead with a free.
Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-0
Liam Healy is also off target with Cork’s first shot.
Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-0
Damien Reck with the first effort on goal but the Wexford man puts it wide.
Cork 0-0 Wexford 0-0
The game is underway.
Cork
1. Ger Collins (Ballinhassig)
2. David Lowney (Clonakilty)
3. Ger Millerick (Fr O’Neill’s)
4. Niall O’Leary (Castlelyons)
5. Eoghan Murphy (Sarsfields)
6. Mark Coleman (Blarney)
7. Billy Hennessy (St Finbarr’s)
18. John Cashman (Blackrock)
9. Darragh Fitzgibbon (Charleville)
10. Robbie O’Flynn (Erin’s Own)
11. Declan Dalton (Fr O’Neills)
12. Shane Kingston (Douglas — captain)
13. Liam Healy (Sarsfields)
14. Tim O’Mahony (Newtownshandrum)
15. Jack O’Connor (Sarsfields)
Wexford
1. Jack Cushe (Naomh Eanna)
2. Shane Reck (Olygate-Glenbrien)
3. Darren Byrne (Blackwater)
4. Conor Firman (St Martin’s — captain)
5. Aaron Maddock (St Martin’s)
6. Damien Reck (Oylgate-Glenbrien)
7. Ian Carthy (Taghmon-Camross)
8. Garry Moloy (Naomh Eanna)
9. Rowan White (Glynn-Barntown)
10. Oisin Foley (Crossabeg-Ballymurn)
11. Eoin Molloy (Naomh Eanna)
12. Liam Stafford (Adamstown)
13. Mikie Dwyer (Fethard)
14. Rory Higgins (Rathnure)
15. Seamus Casey (Olygate-Glenbrien)
We’ll bring you the teams shortly.
11-time winners Cork are bidding to reach an All-Ireland final at this grade for the first time since 1998.
Wexford, whose only title came in 1965, were beaten finalists in both 2014 and ’15.
Good afternoon, folks. Welcome along to our liveblog of the first of this year’s All-Ireland U21 hurling semi-finals.
Cork take on Wexford at Nowlan Park in Kilkenny for a place in the decider against Galway or Tipperary.
Throw-in is at 4pm and we’ll keep you updated here throughout the game.
