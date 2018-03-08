  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more »
Corofin forward cleared for football decider after red card but Na Piarsaigh duo banned for hurling final

Martin Farragher is free to play but Thomas Grimes and Conor Boylan are set to miss out.

By Fintan O'Toole Thursday 8 Mar 2018, 11:10 AM
5 hours ago 5,045 Views 7 Comments
COROFIN FORWARD MARTIN Farragher is free to play in the All-Ireland club football final on St Patrick’s Day after successfully contesting the red card he was shown in their semi-final win but Na Piarsaigh duo Conor Boylan and Thomas Grimes were unsuccessful last night and are now in line to miss the hurling decider on 17 March.

pjimage (1) Mixed fortunes for Martin Farragher, Thomas Grimes and Conor Boylan. Source: INPHO

Farragher was controversially dismissed after only 74 seconds of Corofin’s semi-final victory over Moorefield in Tullamore last month.

The full-forward was alleged to have struck with his knee but the CHC (Central Hearings Committee) last night ruled that the infraction was not proven to have occurred.

It paves the way for Farragher, who netted in the 2015 All-Ireland final success over Slaughtneil, to line out against Nemo Rangers on 17 March.

The outcome was not as positive for Na Piarsaigh when defender Grimes and attacker Boylan both had hearings last night. The duo, both All-Ireland U21 winners with Limerick last year, were dismissed in the early stages of the second half win over Slaughtneil at the semi-final stage last month.

Grimes was sanctioned for ‘striking with a hurley, with minimal force’ while Boylan was punished for ‘kicking with minimal force’. In both cases the infraction was found to have been proven and a one-match ban was imposed.

They both have the option of taking their case to the Central Appeals Committee but are currently set to sit out the final with Cuala on Saturday week.

Final four! Cork, Kilkenny, Galway and Limerick vying for league final spots

‘There’s 10 of us involved so in lots of ways it’s a headache for John Kiely’

