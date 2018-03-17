Corofin cut loose with breathtaking attacking display to land third All-Ireland title

Corofin 2-19

Nemo Rangers 0-10

Kevin Oâ€™Brien reports from Croke Park

COROFIN WERE CROWNED All-Ireland champions with a devastatingÂ display of attacking football that simply blew Nemo Rangers away.

Itâ€™s the third All-Ireland in Corofinâ€™s illustrious history after the previous victories of 1998 and 2015.

They won both their previous deciders relatively comfortably, by five points againstÂ ErinsÂ Isle in â€™98 and by 10 against Slaughtneil in â€™15, but this 15-point win was on another level.

To score 2-19 in 60 minutes of football is remarkable, especially given the blustery and cold conditions in HQ this afternoon. Galway boss Kevin Walsh must be licking his lips at the prospect of integrating a good number of these Corofin players into his panel in the coming months.

Gary Sice continued his remarkable record in senior club finals, heâ€™s now won 16 from a possible 19 â€“ nine of 10 county finals, five of seven Connacht finals and two from two All-Ireland finals.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

It just didnâ€™t happen for Nemo Rangers on the day. When they attacked, Corofin were able to filter bodies back and clog up the channels, with Luke Connolly their only forward to come out with any real credit.

The Corofin forwards were a joy to watch, with their smart angles of running and accurate shooting. Martin Farragher fired over 0-6 from play, while Gary Sice contributed 1-4 and Ian Burke created both goals in a fine playmaking display.

Martin Farragherâ€™s man-of-the-match performance was particularly notable, given his red card in the second minute of their semi-final win over Moorefield. He played like a man with a point to prove today.

Such was the dominance of the Galway champions, they were able to withdraw Kieran Molloy and Micheal Lundy in the third quarter with the game already wrapped up.

Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Corofin had a few near misses even before Siceâ€™s seventh-minute goal, which he dispatched after a neat pass from Burke.

Leonard, Dylan Wall and Lundy clipped over scores as the Corofin front six continued toÂ wreak havoc.

Then came the move of the game â€“ a wonderful, flowing Corofin attack that scythed through the Nemo rearguard as if they were traffic cones. Ian Burke had the ball in his hands twice, for no more than a split second each time, before Daithi Burke played in Michael Farragher for the well-taken goal.

Corofin led by 2-9 to 0-5 at the break and they rattled off five of the first seven scores in the second-half to move 12 points ahead by the 46th minute.

From that point both sides ran the bench and the Galway men coasted home with hurling All-Star Daithi Burke sent over over two scores near the finish.

Scorers for Corofin:Â Gary Sice 1-4 (0-2f), Martin Farragher 0-6, Dylan Wall 0-2, Daithi Burke 0-2, MichaelÂ Farragher 1-1, Ian Burke 0-2, Micheal Lundy 0-1, Jason Leonard 0-1.

Scorers forÂ Nemo Rangers:Â Luke Connolly 0-6 (0-4f), Paul Kerrigan 0-1, Paddy Gumley 0-1, Jack Donovan 0-1, Ciaran Dalton 0-1.

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

4. Cathal Silke

6. Liam Silke

3. Kieran Fitzgerald

2. Ciaran McGrath

7. Dylan Wall

5. Kieran Molloy

8. Daithi Burke

9. Ronan Steede

11. Michael Lundy

12. Jason Leonard

15. Michael Farragher

10. Gary Sice

13. Ian Burke

14. Martin Farragher

Subs

18. Conor Cunningham for Molloy (45)

17. Colin Brady for Lundy (48)

20. Barry Oâ€™Donovan for Leonard (55)

21. Dylan McHugh for Cathal Silke (56)

19. Ciaran Brady for Daithi Burke (59)

22. Dylan Canney for Martin Farragher (61)

Nemo Rangers

1. MicheÃ¡l Martin

4. Alan Cronin

3. Aidan Oâ€™Reilly

6. Stephen Cronin

2. Kevin Oâ€™Donovan

5. TomÃ¡s Ã“ SÃ©

7. Kevin Fulignati

8. Alan Oâ€™Donovan

9. Jack Horgan

10. Barry Oâ€™Driscoll

12. Colin Oâ€™Brien

11. Paul Kerrigan

4. Paddy Gumley

13. Luke Connolly

15. CiarÃ¡n Dalton

Subs

17. Conor Horgan for Gumley (38)

23. Michael Dorgan for Jack Horgan (38)

19. Jack Donovan for O Se (38)

18. Colm Kiely for Dalton (48)

22. Ciaran Oâ€™Shea forÂ Fulignati (52)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

