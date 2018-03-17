  The42 uses cookies. By continuing to browse this site you are agreeing to our use of cookies. Click here to find out more Â»
Dublin: 2 °C Saturday 17 March, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Corofin cut loose with breathtaking attacking display to land third All-Ireland title

Nemo Rangers were on the receiving end of a heavy defeat in Croke Park.

By Kevin O'Brien Saturday 17 Mar 2018, 3:24 PM
23 minutes ago 5,253 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/3909967
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO
Image: Gary Carr/INPHO

Corofin 2-19

Nemo Rangers 0-10

Kevin Oâ€™Brien reports from Croke Park

COROFIN WERE CROWNED All-Ireland champions with a devastatingÂ display of attacking football that simply blew Nemo Rangers away.

Itâ€™s the third All-Ireland in Corofinâ€™s illustrious history after the previous victories of 1998 and 2015.

They won both their previous deciders relatively comfortably, by five points againstÂ ErinsÂ Isle in â€™98 and by 10 against Slaughtneil in â€™15, but this 15-point win was on another level.

To score 2-19 in 60 minutes of football is remarkable, especially given the blustery and cold conditions in HQ this afternoon. Galway boss Kevin Walsh must be licking his lips at the prospect of integrating a good number of these Corofin players into his panel in the coming months.

Gary Sice continued his remarkable record in senior club finals, heâ€™s now won 16 from a possible 19 â€“ nine of 10 county finals, five of seven Connacht finals and two from two All-Ireland finals.

Jason Leonard with Tomas Oâ€™Se Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

It just didnâ€™t happen for Nemo Rangers on the day. When they attacked, Corofin were able to filter bodies back and clog up the channels, with Luke Connolly their only forward to come out with any real credit.

The Corofin forwards were a joy to watch, with their smart angles of running and accurate shooting. Martin Farragher fired over 0-6 from play, while Gary Sice contributed 1-4 and Ian Burke created both goals in a fine playmaking display.

Martin Farragherâ€™s man-of-the-match performance was particularly notable, given his red card in the second minute of their semi-final win over Moorefield. He played like a man with a point to prove today.

Such was the dominance of the Galway champions, they were able to withdraw Kieran Molloy and Micheal Lundy in the third quarter with the game already wrapped up.

Daithi Burke kicks a point Source: Gary Carr/INPHO

Corofin had a few near misses even before Siceâ€™s seventh-minute goal, which he dispatched after a neat pass from Burke.

Leonard, Dylan Wall and Lundy clipped over scores as the Corofin front six continued toÂ wreak havoc.

Then came the move of the game â€“ a wonderful, flowing Corofin attack that scythed through the Nemo rearguard as if they were traffic cones. Ian Burke had the ball in his hands twice, for no more than a split second each time, before Daithi Burke played in Michael Farragher for the well-taken goal.

Corofin led by 2-9 to 0-5 at the break and they rattled off five of the first seven scores in the second-half to move 12 points ahead by the 46th minute.

From that point both sides ran the bench and the Galway men coasted home with hurling All-Star Daithi Burke sent over over two scores near the finish.

Scorers for Corofin:Â Gary Sice 1-4 (0-2f), Martin Farragher 0-6, Dylan Wall 0-2, Daithi Burke 0-2, MichaelÂ Farragher 1-1, Ian Burke 0-2, Micheal Lundy 0-1, Jason Leonard 0-1.

Scorers forÂ Nemo Rangers:Â Luke Connolly 0-6 (0-4f), Paul Kerrigan 0-1, Paddy Gumley 0-1, Jack Donovan 0-1, Ciaran Dalton 0-1.

Corofin

1. Bernard Power

4. Cathal Silke
6. Liam Silke
3. Kieran Fitzgerald

2. Ciaran McGrath
7. Dylan Wall
5. Kieran Molloy

8. Daithi Burke
9. Ronan Steede

11. Michael Lundy
12. Jason Leonard
15. Michael Farragher

10. Gary Sice
13. Ian Burke
14. Martin Farragher

Subs

18. Conor Cunningham for Molloy (45)
17. Colin Brady for Lundy (48)
20. Barry Oâ€™Donovan for Leonard (55)
21. Dylan McHugh for Cathal Silke (56)
19. Ciaran Brady for Daithi Burke (59)
22. Dylan Canney for Martin Farragher (61)

Nemo Rangers

1. MicheÃ¡l Martin

4. Alan Cronin
3. Aidan Oâ€™Reilly
6. Stephen Cronin

2. Kevin Oâ€™Donovan
5. TomÃ¡s Ã“ SÃ©
7. Kevin Fulignati

8. Alan Oâ€™Donovan
9. Jack Horgan

10. Barry Oâ€™Driscoll
12. Colin Oâ€™Brien
11. Paul Kerrigan

4. Paddy Gumley
13. Luke Connolly
15. CiarÃ¡n Dalton

Subs

17. Conor Horgan for Gumley (38)
23. Michael Dorgan for Jack Horgan (38)
19. Jack Donovan for O Se (38)
18. Colm Kiely for Dalton (48)
22. Ciaran Oâ€™Shea forÂ Fulignati (52)

Referee: David Gough (Meath).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

Na Piarsaigh suspensions, Cualaâ€™s bid for history, Corofin and Nemo offenses â€“ Club finals talking points

12 months on, Sarsfieldsâ€™ Sister Act and their dad seek All-Ireland redemption

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Kevin O'Brien
@kevobrien7
kevin@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Photo / Video
Send a Tip
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

Leave a commentcancel

Trending Tags

6 NATIONS
Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Watch: Ringrose and Stander give Ireland the dream start at Twickenham
Laidlaw's late penalty denies Conor O'Shea's Italy as Scotland end on a high
LIVE: England v Ireland, Grand Slam decider
CHELTENHAM 2018
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Jockey dislocates her shoulder, pops it back in, wins her first Cheltenham race
Native River outlasts them all to win the 2018 Cheltenham Gold Cup
The hosts and bookies bounce back on day four of Cheltenham
GAA
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
5 things you didnâ€™t know about Kim Jong Il
The Sunday Papers: the best of the weekâ€™s sportswriting
IRELAND
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
Do you guys have pizza in Ireland?: 'Most Americans I met knew almost nothing about Ireland'
Aer Lingus had a nice surprise for Irish rugby fans heading over for the big match
PREMIER LEAGUE
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâ€™m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Spurs star Dele Alli hits back at dive claims: 'Iâ€™m an attacking player so I get fouled a lot'
Know Your Sport? Take our weekly quiz
Ireland's top manager faces wounded Man United in repeat of 1983 final and the FA Cup talking points
SIX NATIONS
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
'Send us again into a dream land': TV3's Grand Slam tilt promo is spine-tingling
Ireland's momentum brings belief for their Grand Slam shot in London
Mentor and apprentice: Ringrose relishing battle with former team-mate Te'o

About Us

Follow Us

Corrections

Policies

Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie