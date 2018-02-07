Crescent post five tries to book their place in the Munster Schools semi-finals

Crescent College 27

Rockwell College 20

John Keogh reports at Rosbrien

CRESCENT COLLEGE CROSSED over five times to edge out Rockwell College and book their place in the Munster Schools Senior Cup semi-finals.

The Limerick side hit the front on 14 minutes when Conor Phillips’ offloaded to Conor Fitzgerald on the Rockwell ’22 and the loosehead prop sprinted away for the game’s first try.

Things got better for Crescent almost immediately as Daniel Feasey collected Jack Delaney’s cross-field kick to score in the corner.

Rockwell were up against it at this stage, but a Jake Flannery penalty settled their nerves and fierce pressure at the end of the half resulted in a try for Conall Kennedy. Flannery converted to level the scores at 10-10.

Crescent took control when the game resumed with a brilliant individual try from Phillips. He collected his own chip ahead to put his side five points in front.

Feasey then went in for his second after gathering Jake Connolly’s deft kick over the top and John Hurley’s conversion then put Crescent 22-10 ahead.

A Flannery penalty and a Tom Russell try threatened a Rockwell comeback late on, but Timmy Duggan made sure of the victory for Crescent with their fifth try.

Scorers for Crescent:

Tries: Daniel Feasey (2), Conor Fitzgerald, Conor Phillips, Timmy Duggan

Con: John Hurley

Scorers for Rockwell:

Tries: Conall Kennedy, Tom Russell

Pen: Jake Flannery (2)

Con: Jake Flannery (2)

CRESCENT COLLEGE: Conor Phillips, Timmy Duggan, Jamin Hoffman, John Hurley, Cian Tuohy, Jack Delaney, Aaron Cosgrave; Conor Fitzgerald, Ronan Reynolds, Ben Leahy, Peter King, Cian McDonagh, Jack Madden, Dan Feasey, Fintan Coleman.

Replacements: Jake Flannery for Cosgrave (2 mins), Joshua Fitzgerald for Reynolds (68 mins), Barry Scott for Feasey (72 mins), Sheehan Faloon for Tuohy (73 mins).

ROCKWELL COLLEGE: Ryan O’Sullivan, Conor Pearson, Jack Hunt, Andrew Daly, Dylan Flannery, Jake Flannery, Oisin Mangan; Darragh Molloy, James O’Meara, Brendan Ryan, Niall O’Hanrahan, Robert Browne, Conall Kennedy, Stephen Grogan, Ciaran Ryan.

Replacements: Sean Cotter for R O’Sullivan (22 mins), Harry Tobin for Grogan (30 mins), John O’Sullivan for Mangan (50 mins), Cathal Hayes for O’Hanrahan (50 mins), Tom Russell for Ryan (76 mins).

Referee: Kieran Barry (MAR)

