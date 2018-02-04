Irish defender Clark punished as Newcastle forced to settle for point

NEWCASTLE WERE LEFT frustrated after having to settle for a 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park in the Premier League today.

Mohamed Diamé gave the Magpies a first-half lead with a goal on 22 minutes.

However, Rafa Benitez’s side were punished 10 minutes after the break, as Luka Milivojević equalised from the penalty spot, after Ciaran Clark had been penalised for a needless jersey tug on Christian Benteke.

The Irish international partially atoned for his error in the dying stages, however, as he cleared a Benteke attempt off the line.

The Magpies are only one point above the relegation zone in 16th place after failing to win for a fourth consecutive league match.

Palace, without a win in their last three league games, are two points ahead of Newcastle.

The visitors had gone in front in the 22nd minute.

Kenedy swung a low delivery into the penalty area that Milivojevic missed and when Martin Kelly failed to track Diame’s run, the Senegal midfielder was free to finish from close-range.

But Newcastle defender Clark conceded a 55th minute penalty when he bundled over Christian Benteke after the striker leaped to reach Wilfried Zaha’s cross.

Serbian midfielder Milivojevic sent his spot-kick towards the bottom corner and although Karl Darlow got a hand to the ball, he was unable to prevent it reaching the back of the net.

Newcastle’s Jonjo Shelvey was fortunate not to concede another penalty for a blatant tug on James McArthur’s shirt as the Magpies held on.

Additional reporting by AFP

