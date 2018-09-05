This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Thursday 6 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

All-Ireland champs Cuala lose by seven but still through to Dublin quarter-finals

They were beaten by Ballyboden St Enda’s at Parnell Park tonight.

By Emma Duffy Wednesday 5 Sep 2018, 10:09 PM
3 hours ago 6,814 Views 2 Comments
http://the42.ie/4221147
Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO
Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan (file pic).
Cuala's Cian O'Callaghan (file pic).
Image: James Crombie/INPHO

REIGNING ALL-IRELAND CHAMPIONS Cuala suffered a 1-18 to 0-14 defeat to Ballyboden St Enda’s in Parnell Park tonight but still progressed to the Dublin SHC quarter-finals. 

Following tonight’s win, Ballyboden finish top of Group 3 and will now be seeded in the last eight stages. 

By 12 minutes, Cuala — without Dublin All-Ireland football winner Con O’Callaghan after their victory over Tyrone on Sunday, among others — had raced into a 0-7 to 0-3 lead but Aidan Mellet soon drew the game with a goal at the other end. 

Ballyboden pushed on from there, developing a 1-10 to 0-10 half-time lead.

Moments after the restart, Cuala full-forward David Treacy saw his penalty saved by Gary Maguire and the eventual winners went on to grow further and further in confidence from there, tagging on some lovely points and closing out a seven-point win.

It came as the second of this evening’s Dublin SHC clashes as the last round of group games take place this week.

The opening game of the Donnycarney double-header between Craobh Chiarain and St Brigid’s was a dead rubber.

Craobh Chiarain — the eventual winners — got the dream start as Billy Ryan found the back of the net to draw first blood with just two minutes on the clock. 

The same player rattled the net again with 24 minutes gone to make it 2-7 to 0-5 before James O’Connell struck a major back at the other end seconds later.

Three points down at the break, St Brigid’s came out fighting on the restart and Eoghan Dunne fired home to put them 2-10 to 2-9 ahead after six minutes.

It was tit-for-tat for much of the second half but Craobh Chiarain’s 57th-minute goal through Conor Ryan was the difference and the game finished 3-14 to 2-12.

This weekend there’s plenty more to play for with quarter-final spots up for grabs. Na Fianna and Kilmacud Crokes have already ensured their progression in Group 2 but they face each other on Friday to decide top spot.

Here are the fixtures in full:

Friday 7 September

Group 2

  • Nh Fionnbarra v Whitehall Colmcille, Parnell Park, 6.45pm
  • Kilmacud Crokes v Na Fianna, Parnell Park, 8.15pm

Saturday 8 September

Group 1 

  • St Vincent’s v O’Toole’s, Parnell Park, 5.30pm
  • Raheny v St Jude’s, O’Toole Park, 5.30pm 

Group 4

  • Lucan Sarsfields v Setanta, O’Toole Park, 4pm
  • Crumlin v Ballinteer St John’s, Parnell Park, 4pm

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Emma Duffy
@emmaduffy_
emma@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (2)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    'He needs people who tell him what to do'
    Uefa to review away-goals rule as managers claim it's not as hard as it used to be
    Shaw credits Mourinho's criticism for making him mentally stronger
    ENGLAND
    How it could impact on Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification and all you need to know about the Nations League
    How it could impact on Ireland's Euro 2020 qualification and all you need to know about the Nations League
    Joe Schmidt's Ireland confirm 2019 World Cup warm-up schedule
    Sterling withdraws from England squad with back problem
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Luke Shaw: I almost lost my leg and considered quitting football
    Man United's new right-back eager to repay Mourinho's belief after knee injury
    Morata considered leaving Chelsea after 'disaster' debut season and World Cup omission
    NFL
    Serena Williams and LeBron James show their support for Nike's controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign
    Serena Williams and LeBron James show their support for Nike's controversial Colin Kaepernick ad campaign
    Colin Kaepernick's Nike deal prompts flurry of debate and drop in stock market
    Eagles can have their wings clipped, but contenders few and far between

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie