Kilmacud Crokes 3-13

Cuala 1-17

Stephen O’Meara reports from Parnell Park

ALL-IRELAND CLUB hurling champions Cuala have been knocked out in the Dublin semi-final.

After losing to the Dalkey club in the last two finals, Kilmacud Crokes have finally beaten them – surviving a late fightback to win the semi-final by 3-13 to 1-17.

Anthony Daly’s side will face Ballyboden St Enda’s in the final.

More to follow…

