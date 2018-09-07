This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Friday 7 September, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Cup holders Cork safely through after hitting Longford for 7

Kieran Sadlier hit a hat-trick for John Caulfield’s side.

By Conor McKenna Friday 7 Sep 2018, 10:10 PM
31 minutes ago 835 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4225501
Cork's Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring a goal with team-mates.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO
Cork's Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring a goal with team-mates.
Cork's Kieran Sadlier celebrates scoring a goal with team-mates.
Image: Tommy Dickson/INPHO

Longford Town 0

Cork City 7

Conor McKenna reports from City Calling Stadium

CORK CITY WILL not have many easier games than this one with a close to perfect performance ensuring the Rebel Army will compete in the semi-finals of the FAI Cup.

One could not have seen this one coming, as Longford Town came into this game in a rich vein of form, with their opponents suffering a surprise defeat at home to Sligo Rovers last time out.

Kieran Sadlier put on a masterclass for the sizeable crowd in attendance in City Calling Stadium, with the attacker scoring a hat-trick and creating two further goals.

Darren Meenan’s red card in the 39th minute all but ended the match as a contest, as Longford were never going to be able to compete with the Rebel Army after losing an influential player so early.

Meenan was punished a reckless challenge on Kieran Sadlier, with the red card debatable, although in real time it looked like a sending-off offence.

Longford competed well for the opening 18 minutes, before Cork opened the scoring courtesy of midfielder Gearoid Morrissey, who managed an overhead kick after Kieran Sadlier’s corner.

Sadlier then found the net with a header, after being set up by Karl Sheppard, as the hosts faced a massive uphill battle thereafter.

All the top teams display some ruthless characteristics and Cork certainly showed they can be included in this bracket with five second-half goals giving the visitors a 7-0 victory.

A mistake from Tristan Noack-Hoffman allowed Ronan Coughlan to tap in Cork’s third goal and it was always going to be a facile victory from that stage onwards as Longford completely collapsed.

Kieran Sadlier tapped in for 4-0, before former Town player Josh O’Hanlon found the net.

Sadlier then added a wonder goal to finish the contest, before City substitute Barry McNamee added a late consolation effort.

For Cork, the performance was virtually flawless. For Longford, the opposite was true, with Neale Fenn’s charges not performing anywhere near their potential.

Longford Town: Michael Kelly; Shane Elworthy, Tristan Noack-Hofmann, Michael McDonnell, Karl Chambers; Peter Hopkins (Tumelo Tlou 60), Dean Zambra, Aodh Dervin, Dylan McGlade (Eoin O’Neill 63); Darren Meenan; Jamie Doyle (Dean Dillon 74).

Cork City: Peter Cherrie; Steven Beattie, Alan Bennett (Barry McNamee, 57), Aaron Barry, Shane Griffin; Gearoid Morrissey (Josh O’Hanlon 67), Jimmy Keohane; Karl Sheppard (Shane Daly-Butz 67), Garry Buckley, Kieran Sadlier; Ronan Coughlan.

Referee: Ray Matthews (Mullingar).

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McKenna
@conormckenna98
sport@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    FOOTBALL
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    'Our record against top teams is non-existent': Southgate still looking upwards ahead of Spain
    Red Star Belgrade fans banned from Liverpool and PSG Champions League away games
    Ex-Ireland and Liverpool defender Lawrenson gets the all-clear after cancer scare
    REPUBLIC OF IRELAND
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'It has not diminished my enthusiasm for the job one jot'
    'I had butterflies in my belly' - Robinson reflects on international debut
    Ireland suffer heavy Nations League defeat on a miserable night in Cardiff
    MARTIN O'NEILL
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Bold, youthful Wales blow away lumbering Ireland
    Promising young Liverpool goalkeeper called up to train with Ireland's senior squad
    Ryan Giggs delighted with 17-year-old star Ethan Ampadu and 'magnificent' Wales
    WALES
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    DBU reaches agreement with Denmark players to face Wales
    Ireland debut for Robinson as O'Neill names starting line-up to face Wales
    'There's no reason why he can't feel some part English and also be very proud to play for Ireland'

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie