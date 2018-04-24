'Nothing changes, nothing gets done' - Ireland star shares new racist abuse

CYRUS CHRISTIE HAS once again taken to social media to share the extent of racist abuse he receives.

The Ireland defender was also the subject of racist taunting following Ireland’s World Cup play-off loss to Denmark last November.

That abuse resulted in the Football Association of Ireland making a complaint to Gardai.

It seems that little has changed for the 25-year-old who was named the Young International Player of the Year in 2017 as today, in a pair of Twitter posts, he shared some more recent racist abuse saying:

“Nothing changes ….Nothing gets done …”

Among the other messages shared with him were:

