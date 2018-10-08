This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 14 °C Monday 8 October, 2018
Advertisement
Trending:
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

'We won’t be favourites': Wasps hoping to have key players back for Leinster

Captain Joe Launchbury is among those racing to be fit for Friday’s clash at the RDS.

By Ryan Bailey Monday 8 Oct 2018, 7:23 PM
1 hour ago 1,668 Views 1 Comment
http://the42.ie/4274838

WASPS ARE HOPEFUL of having a number of key players back in harness for Friday night’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Leinster, with captain Joe Launchbury among those racing to be fit for the trip to Dublin. 

The England second row has missed the last three Premiership games, but having had an injection in his knee will return to training tomorrow in anticipation of being available for the Pool 1 clash at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport].

Wasps v Newcastle - Aviva Premiership - Ricoh Arena Wasps are hopeful of having Launchbury fit. Source: David Davies

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young revealed if Launchbury fails to come through tomorrow’s running session, he may require surgery to rectify the issue.

Willie le Roux is likely to come back into the fold for Wasps but he too must pass certain protocol on Tuesday after suffering a head knock during South Africa’s agonising Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks at the weekend.

The fullback failed an HIA during Saturday’s clash in Pretoria but passed post-match test which cleared him of concussion, and will be declared fit to face Leinster if he comes through the next stage of protocol tomorrow. 

England international Brad Shields has also resumed training after missing the last four games with a cheekbone injury, and his return to the Wasps back row would bolster their chances of causing an opening-night upset in Dublin.

Meanwhile, All Black out-half Lima Sopoaga is expected to start against the defending European champions after recovering from the neck spasm which kept him out of Wasps’ Premiership defeat to Gloucester at the weekend. 

With ex-Leinster 10 Jimmy Gopperth a long-term absentee, Sopoaga has become a key player for Young’s side and adds experience and quality to a back line which also includes the likes of Elliot Daly and Christian Wade.

Scrum-half Dan Robson will, however, miss Friday’s game as awaits to discover the extent of the ankle injury he sustained at the weekend.

Dai Young Dai Young speaking to the media. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The home defeat to Gloucester has given Wasps ‘a real kick up the backside’, according to Young as they prepare for the start of the European campaign and a visit to the home of the champions.

“We have huge respect for them in the way they [Leinster] play,” he said. “They have an international 15 with more on the bench and some seasoned stars too. You’ve got to have a quality squad to be able to win the cup and we won’t be favourites but we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re going to the home of the champions and we’re going there to try and win. But we have to play to our potential because if we don’t we won’t be near. You can’t limp over the line against Leinster.

“We’ve got to try and come out of every European game with something because if you have two bad results, you’re going to struggle to get through the pool stages.” 

The42 is on Instagram! Tap the button below on your phone to follow us!

Follow us: the42.ie

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ryan Bailey
@RyanK_Bailey
ryan@the42.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    Trending Tags

    GAA
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    The Big Fat Christmas Chocolate Quiz
    5 things you didn’t know about Kim Jong Il
    The Sunday Papers: the best of the week’s sportswriting
    CONOR MCGREGOR
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    UFC dig hole for themselves but strike PPV gold with potential Khabib-McGregor fallout
    On the ground in Vegas: Reaction as McGregor's UFC return turned to chaos
    White will not rule out Khabib-McGregor rematch despite UFC 229 chaos
    FOOTBALL
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    Mourinho under FA investigation after allegedly swearing in Portuguese
    Here are the 30 male and 15 female nominees for the Ballon d'Or
    'I don't want to lie today' - Eden Hazard admits he still dreams of joining Real Madrid
    LEINSTER
    'We wonât be favourites': Wasps hoping to have key players back for Leinster
    'We won’t be favourites': Wasps hoping to have key players back for Leinster
    Cullen faces tough selection calls as Leinster turn attention to Europe
    'Seeing Johnny every day you want to get to his level'
    MUNSTER
    Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    Murray already out, now Munster sweat after injury to another scrum-half
    Van Graan encouraged by Aviva performance ahead of 'massive' Exeter test
    'He's one of those world-class players': Leinster's Kiwi magician a joy to behold
    PREMIER LEAGUE
    Join the club: Matt Doherty becomes just the fourth Irish footballer to win Premier League Player of the Month
    Join the club: Matt Doherty becomes just the fourth Irish footballer to win Premier League Player of the Month
    Guardiola says sorry to Gabriel Jesus for stopping him taking penalty
    Can Jose Mourinho survive 'manhunt' after stay of execution?

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2018 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site | Night mode

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | DailyEdge.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie