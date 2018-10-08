'We won’t be favourites': Wasps hoping to have key players back for Leinster

WASPS ARE HOPEFUL of having a number of key players back in harness for Friday night’s Heineken Champions Cup opener against Leinster, with captain Joe Launchbury among those racing to be fit for the trip to Dublin.

The England second row has missed the last three Premiership games, but having had an injection in his knee will return to training tomorrow in anticipation of being available for the Pool 1 clash at the RDS [KO 7.45pm, BT Sport].

Wasps are hopeful of having Launchbury fit. Source: David Davies

Speaking on Monday afternoon, Wasps director of rugby Dai Young revealed if Launchbury fails to come through tomorrow’s running session, he may require surgery to rectify the issue.

Willie le Roux is likely to come back into the fold for Wasps but he too must pass certain protocol on Tuesday after suffering a head knock during South Africa’s agonising Rugby Championship defeat to the All Blacks at the weekend.

The fullback failed an HIA during Saturday’s clash in Pretoria but passed post-match test which cleared him of concussion, and will be declared fit to face Leinster if he comes through the next stage of protocol tomorrow.

England international Brad Shields has also resumed training after missing the last four games with a cheekbone injury, and his return to the Wasps back row would bolster their chances of causing an opening-night upset in Dublin.

Meanwhile, All Black out-half Lima Sopoaga is expected to start against the defending European champions after recovering from the neck spasm which kept him out of Wasps’ Premiership defeat to Gloucester at the weekend.

With ex-Leinster 10 Jimmy Gopperth a long-term absentee, Sopoaga has become a key player for Young’s side and adds experience and quality to a back line which also includes the likes of Elliot Daly and Christian Wade.

Scrum-half Dan Robson will, however, miss Friday’s game as awaits to discover the extent of the ankle injury he sustained at the weekend.

Dai Young speaking to the media. Source: Dan Sheridan/INPHO

The home defeat to Gloucester has given Wasps ‘a real kick up the backside’, according to Young as they prepare for the start of the European campaign and a visit to the home of the champions.

“We have huge respect for them in the way they [Leinster] play,” he said. “They have an international 15 with more on the bench and some seasoned stars too. You’ve got to have a quality squad to be able to win the cup and we won’t be favourites but we’re looking forward to it.

“We’re going to the home of the champions and we’re going there to try and win. But we have to play to our potential because if we don’t we won’t be near. You can’t limp over the line against Leinster.

“We’ve got to try and come out of every European game with something because if you have two bad results, you’re going to struggle to get through the pool stages.”

